By the Numbers: UK 71, Mississippi State 67
As always, Cats Illustrated digs through the stat sheet to find the most telling numbers from Kentucky's latest basketball contest.This one, a 71-67 victory against Mississippi State on the road, t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news