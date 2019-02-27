By the Numbers: UK 70, Arkansas 66
In a game that was closer than almost anyone anticipated Kentucky managed to escape with a four-point win against a floundering Arkansas team, but one that played as well as it has all season.Here ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news