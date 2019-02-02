By the Numbers: UK 65, UF 54
If you watched Kentucky's 65-54 win at Florida you probably felt like the Wildcats were heading for an "L" for most of the game. But the Cats found a way to finish the Gators off.Here were the key ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news