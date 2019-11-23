In this Cats Illustrated feature we dig into the box score and all the numbers from Kentucky's 50-7 win against Tennessee-Martin.

462 ... Rushing yards for Kentucky, a single-game record for the program.

57.7 ... Max Duffy's punting average on three kicks. As he contends for the Ray Guy Award down the stretch that won't hurt his average.

11.7 ... Yards per carry for Lynn Bowden (11 carries, 129 yards). He had two touchdowns on the ground.

27 ... The number of Kentucky defensive players who registered a tackle in the game, a testament to the number of players who saw the field for the Wildcats.

16 ... Points scored by Kentucky in the first 4:27 of the game, even though UT-Martin received the opening kickoff.

12 ... The number of tackles credited to true freshmen for the Wildcats.

11 ... Tackles for loss by the Wildcats.

7 ... Points scored by UT-Martin. This is also the total number of points allowed by Kentucky's "two's" and "three's" on defense over four quarters of action the last two weeks.

5 ... Sacks by Kentucky, a season high.

2 ... Penalties committed by Kentucky. Last week UK was flagged 11 times.

2/11 ... Kentucky's quarterbacks through the air. Bowden was 1/6 for nine yards and a pick, Sawyer Smith was 0/3, and Walker Wood was 1/2 for eight yards.

-12 ... Rushing yards for Tennessee Martin -- only 474 less than UK.