By the Numbers: UK 41, USC 18
Kentucky cruised to a 41-18 win against South Carolina on Senior Night at Kroger Field, ending a very unconventional regular season on a high note.Here are some of the most important and interestin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news