By the Numbers: UK 41, Ohio 6

Kentucky rolled to victory against Ohio in dominating fashion on Saturday.

Here Cats Illustrated identifies some of the most significant or interesting numbers from the 41-6 UK win.

488 ... The most total offensive yards for Kentucky in a game since the last contest of the 2021 regular season. Kentucky was very balanced, with 282 yards through the air and 206 on the ground.

109 ... Yards after the catch for Kentucky players today out of 282 total passing yards. By comparison Ohio's receivers had only 35 yards after the catch.

82 ... Rushing yards for redshirt freshman Jamarion Wilcox. That came on just eight carries. Wilcox adds an explosive element to the offense and had a couple of big chunk gains.

71% ... Completion percentage for QB Brock Vandagriff. He didn't have a touchdown pass but Vandagriff was very strong at times going 17/24 with 237 yards.

48 ... Kentucky had seven drives that went 48 yards or more. That's consistently moving the ball. UK had touchdown drives of 80, 80, 59, and 56 yards. They drove it 67 yards and 52 yards for field goals. There were no three and outs, although UK did turn it over on downs.

14 ... Kentucky points off two Ohio turnovers. That's opportunistic football. There was the pick six, of course, but after Ohio fumbled in scoring position in the second quarter the Cats drove it down 80 yards in 8 plays for a touchdown.

11 ... Kentucky passing plays that went for 15 or more yards. Dane Key, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Barion Brown, Anthony Brown-Stephens, Fred Farrier and Jordan Dingle were among the recipients, so Vandagriff spread the ball around.

6:46 ... That was the length of Ohio's third drive. That drive spanned the first half of the second quarter and the Bobcats' failure to get points there was probably the end of any upset bid.

7/13 ... For the second straight game Kentucky's offense was very good on third down, converting seven of 13 opportunities. UK averaged 6.8 yards per go on third down, but UK was excellent on both third and short (4/5) and third and long (2/3). They were 0/5 in third and medium.

5/5 ... Red zone scoring for Kentucky. The Wildcats had three rushing touchdowns and two field goals in those five redzone opportunities.

0 ... Sacks by Kentucky's defense. The unit only had two tackles for loss as well. But nobody's going to argue with 223 yards and six points, the stats that matter a lot more.