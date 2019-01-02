By the Numbers: UK 27, PSU 24
Go inside the numbers with Cats Illustrated, exploring the most significant statistics that contributed to Kentucky's 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.410 ... Offensive yardage for ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news