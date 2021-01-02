CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: UK 23, NC State 21

1st - Career interception for Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols, one of three on the day for the Cats. Safety Yusuf Corker and linebacker Jamin Davis also picked off passes.

1st - Career blocked kick for UK junior safety Tyrell Ajian, who blocked a field goal in the seocnd quarter. He also had a career-high seven tackles for the defense.

1.9 - Yards per rushing attempt by NC State.

2-1 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against NC State. The Cats and Wolfpack last faced each other in 1970, a 27-2 win by UK on Halloween Night in Lexington.

3 - Consecutive wins for the Wildcats in bowl games after defeating Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day 2019 and Virginia Tech last year in the Belk Bowl.

3 - Field goals for UK's Matt Ruffolo, setting a school record for a bowl game. He hit from 25, 26, and 20 yards out.

5th - Consecutive bowl trip for Kentucky, making Mark Stoops the first head coach to accomplish that feat in the program.

5.5 - Average yards per play for the Cats on first down.

11 - Consecutive non-conference wins for UK dating back to the 2018 season.

11-9 - Kentucky's all-time record in bowl games, including 1-1 in the Gator Bowl. The Cats are now 5-3 against ACC teams in the postseason.

11:31 - UK's time of possession in a dominant first quarter.

13 - Tackles for UK junior linebacker Jamin Davis, who also had a sack and one of the Cats' three interceptions.

+15 - The Wildcats' turnover margin in their five wins this season. UK was -5 in its six losses.

17-8 - Terry Wilson's career record as the UK starting quarterback.

37 - Wins by the UK senior class, the most in a five-year span for any class since 1949-53.

50 - Yards rushing by the Wolfpack, the second-lowest figure by a UK opponent this season. The Cats held Mississippi State to 20 yards rushing in their matchup at Kroger Field.

103 - Penalty yards assessed to the Cats on 10 penalties, both season-highs.

148 - Career-high rushing effort for senior running back AJ Rose in what was likely his final game as a Wildcat. His 1,971 career yards rank 10th all-time in school history.

281 - Rushing yards for Kentucky, the fourth time this season the Cats have rushed for more than 275 yards.



