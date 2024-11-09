By The Numbers: UK 100, Bucknell 72

Here are some of the most interesting numbers from Kentucky's 100-72 win over Bucknell to move to 2-0 on the season.

57 ... The number of rebounds Kentucky had for the game. That's a number you just don't frequently see. Throughout the first half the Wildcats hammered Bucknell on the offensive glass and the size advantage was glaring throughout the game. Amari Williams led the team with 14 rebounds - but he also led the team with five turnovers.

50 ... Points in the paint. See: 57. The size advantage. With as well as this Kentucky team can shoot the ball from outside, you can't give them that many points around the rim.

46 ... Bench points for Kentucky in the game. That speaks to a deep team when the bench generates nearly as many points as the starters.

26 ... Minutes played by Koby Brea. That was the highest number for any player on the team.

24 ... Fast break points for Kentucky. The Bison were not able to keep UK off the glass and they weren't able to slow the Wildcats down either. Kerr Kriisa and others pushed a furious pace at times.

22 ... Points off turnovers for Kentucky. The Wildcats turned Bucknell over 14 times, and they were opportunistic in generating those 22 points.

This was also the number (22) of offensive rebounds the Wildcats had in the game. They were less efficient at turning those into points. UK only had 19 second chance points.

12 ... Assists for West Virginia transfer Kerr Kriisa, who played with tremendous confidence and did a good job of setting up scorers all around him.

6/8 ... Koby Brea from 3-point range. It was effortless for the Dayton transfer. He had the look of a confident shooter, which is exactly what Mark Pope brought him in to be. The rest of the team was only 7/22 from three-point range.