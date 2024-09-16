By the Numbers: UGA 13, UK 12

We're taking a look at some of the key numbers from Kentucky's 13-12 loss to UGA.

Some are flattering, others not so much. But a lot had to go right for Kentucky to be in a position to have a chance against the Dawgs late.

170 ... UK rushed for 170 yards against the Bulldogs. It would have been 215 before you count sack yardage. While UK "only" averaged 3.8 yards per rush, this was an excellent rushing performance by the backs, offensive line, and tight ends. UK was able to establish a physical inside running game between the tackles and it's not easy to do that against Georgia.

131 ... UGA yards on two drives that resulted in 10 points in the third and into the foruth quarter. These were UGA's only real scoring drives against Kentucky with the first field goal resulting from the fumble.

85 ... Penalty yards against Georgia, almost twice as many as went against Kentucky (45). The Bulldogs were penalized nine times compared to four for Kentucky. UK came in and played a clean game for four quarters. Against a team with Georgia's size, talent, and strength, that means they played fundamentally sound with good technique. Four of Georgia's nine penalties resulted in first downs for Kentucky.

73 ... The number of plays run by Kentucky's offense. Last year UK ran fewer plays than any team in college football. This was a great number against Georgia, with the Bulldogs only running 54 plays themselves. UK controlled the ball for 35:02 out of 60 minutes.

9/16 ... Kentucky's offense on third down against UGA. In order for UK to have a chance they were going to have to be strong on third down. You aren't going to catch UGA sleeping for a bunch of busted plays so to keep your defense from getting worn down you have to move the sticks. That's exactly what Kentucky did. They executed beautifully on third down for much of the night, often just enough to keep the chains moving and the clock ticking.

6/6 ... The respective kickers in this game. UK was 4/4 on field goals and UGA was 2/2. The special teams units played a clean game for these teams.

5.42 ... Yards per target on balls thrown in the direction of the "Big Three" at receiver. Brock Vandagriff targeted Barion Brown, Dane Key, or Ja'Mori Maclin 14 times and that produced 72 yards. Georgia effectively matched up with Kentucky's top receivers. The Cats had to find other ways to move the ball, though they did get a few nice plays out of those guys.

4 ... Kentucky only had to punt four times all game long. Two of Wilson Berry's four punts were downed inside the UGA 20 yard line. That means Kentucky ended up faring just fine in the field position game even after starting at their own 1-yard line on offense.

Kentucky was also only flagged for four penalties on the game.

Finally, UK had at least four first downs in every single quarter against UGA. That means UK was able to execute a clean offensive game plan for 60 minutes even if they couldn't get into the end zone. If nothing else the ball control allowed them to have a chance.

3 ... Georgia fumbled three times, just like Kentucky, but the Bulldogs didn't lose any of those dropped balls. Kentucky turned it over when Vandagriff fumbled it backward on a sack.