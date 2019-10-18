1-for-10 - An off-night in 3-point shooting for freshman guards Tyrese Maxey and Johnny Juzang, who are expected to be two of the better shooters on the roster.

3 - Blocked shots between the two teams, one for Nick Richards, one for Nate Sestina, and one for Johnny Juzang.

3 - Steals for sophomore guard Ashton Hagans.



6 - Assists for both Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley.

11 - Rebounds for junior center Nick Richards and freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr.

12 of 41 - Combined 3-point shooting for the two squads, only 29 percent.

20 - Points for junior center Nick Richards.

22 - Points for grad transfer forward Nate Sestina, who was 8-of-12 from the field, 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and 2-for-2 at the line.

25 - Game-high points for sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who went 9-for-19 from the field in splitting time between both teams. He also had six assists and only one turnover in playing 40 minutes.

27:21 - A net positive assist-to-turnover ratio between the two squads.

51/50 - No, not a Van Halen album under Sammy Hagar, but the respective field-goal percentage of both teams on a decent overall shooting night for the Cats.