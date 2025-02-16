By the Numbers: Texas 82, Kentucky 78

Kentucky had a 65-60 lead in Austin at the under-four minute timeout on Saturday night but the Longhorns pulled it out with a late surge as the short-handed Cats collapsed.

Here's a look at some of the most significant and telling numbers from the contest.

58 ... Combined points for Texas players Tramon Mark and Tre Johnson. The two combined to shoot 20/40 from the field. That was almost two-thirds of Texas' field goal attempts for the game. While Johnson was only 1/8 from outside he was 9/10 from the free throw line. Those two played 33 and 36 minutes, respectively. They were the only two Longhorns to score in double figures.

37.9% ... Kentucky's field goal percentage in the second half. Texas shot 46.4% in the second half.

22:46 ... The amount of game time that elapsed with Kentucky leading. Texas had the lead for 13:12.

22-13 ... Texas' scoring advantage in the final four minutes of the game. That's how a 5-point UK lead turned into a loss.

21 ... Points off turnovers for Texas. Meanwhile, Kentucky only had 12 points off Texas' turnovers, and the Longhorns had nearly as many turnovers as the Cats.

+19 ... Texas' scoring advantage while Jordan Pope was in the game. He played 26 minutes and was only 2/10 from the field but that was far and away the best +/- in the game. Surprisingly, the only Kentucky player with a positive number in +/- was Trent Noah (+1).

10 ... Assists for Kentucky. The Cats haven't had as many assists in their losses - not even close. They also had 15 turnovers. We have seen this is a recipe for UK losses. On the bright side, Texas also had more turnovers (13) than assists (12).

5 ... Made three-pointers for Texas in the game. If you knew the Longhorns would shoot 5/23 from outside before the game, and that UK would attempt more free throws, you probably would have felt pretty good about Kentucky's chances.

3 ... Kentucky players in double figures. That's a lower number than we have seen for a lot of this year. But Kentucky still had real scoring balance. They just needed more especially from Brea and Andrew Carr, who had six points before fouling out.

0 ... Made field goals by Koby Brea, who finished with four points thanks to four made free throws. He was 0/6 from the field. Given the fact that Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson were out, that couldn't happen.