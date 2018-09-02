299 ... Rushing yards for Kentucky. That would have been a season high for the Wildcats last year.

172 ... Total yardage advantage for Kentucky (427 to 255).

106 ... Yards CMU was penalized on 12 flags.

50 ... Yards per punt for Max Duffy in his college football debut.

36 ... Rushing yards for CMU running back Jonathan Ward, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and topped the 100-yard mark in each of CMU's final four regular season games in 2017.

28:08 ... Kentucky's time of possession, meaning UK has lost the TOP battle in each of Mark Stoops' six season openers.

27 ... The number of first downs for Kentucky's offense.

20 ... CMU points off Kentucky turnovers.

Click here to continue reading at the House of Blue.

*********

Go premium at Cats Illustrated

- The largest premium community of Kentucky fans online (the House of Blue)

- Unparalleled news, scoop, analysis and 24/7 discussion of all things Kentucky

- Access quality college sports journalism from all around the country on Rivals.com team sites

- Interact with Cats Illustrated staff members on a daily basis