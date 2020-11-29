CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Richmond 76, Kentucky 64

0 - Three-pointers made by Kentucky for only the second time since 1988. The Wildcats went 0-for-10 from behind the arc.

1st - Meeting between the UK and Richmond programs.

3 - Points for UK center Olivier Sarr in the second half after posting 14 in the first half.

1.23/0.82 - Richmond's points per possession vs. that of Kentucky in the second half.

5 - Assists for Kentucky, including none in the second half. The five assists were the lowest figure by a Calipari team since February 22, 2014, against LSU.

6-0 - Largest run by the Cats during the game.

10 - Steals by the Spiders, led by five from Jacob Gilyard.

13 - Missed free throws by UK, going 20-of-33 at the charity stripe.

18 - Points apiece for Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis to pace Richmond.

19-5 - Run by the Spiders midway through the second half to pull away from a two-point deficit.

20 & 10 - FIrst career double-double for UK freshman guard BJ Boston.

22 - Points off turnovers by Richmond.

+23 - Rebounding advantage (54-31) for Kentucky in defeat. The Cats had never lost with a +20 or more edge on the glass under John Calipari. It was the largest margin in a loss since a 1976 game at Georgia in which UK outrebounded the Bulldogs by 25 in an 86-81 defeat.

27% - Turnover rate for the Wildcats, who committed 21 turnovers on 73 possessions.

32-28 - Halftime lead for UK.

36.1% - Kentucky's worst field goal percentage in a non-conference home game since shooting 35.8% on Nov. 25, 2013, against Cleveland State.

59% - Shooting by Richmond in the second half, making 19 of 32 attempts.



