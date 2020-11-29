CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Richmond 76, Kentucky 64

BY THE NUMBERS: Richmond 76, Kentucky 64
Breaking down some of the intriguing numbers from Kentucky's 76-64 upset loss to Richmond on Sunday at Rupp Arena in the "Bluegrass Showcase" ...
0 - Three-pointers made by Kentucky for only the second time since 1988. The Wildcats went 0-for-10 from behind the arc.
1st - Meeting between the UK and Richmond programs.
3 - Points for UK center Olivier Sarr in the second half after posting 14 in the first half.
1.23/0.82 - Richmond's points per possession vs. that of Kentucky in the second half.
5 - Assists for Kentucky, including none in the second half. The five assists were the lowest figure by a Calipari team since February 22, 2014, against LSU.
6-0 - Largest run by the Cats during the game.
10 - Steals by the Spiders, led by five from Jacob Gilyard.
13 - Missed free throws by UK, going 20-of-33 at the charity stripe.
18 - Points apiece for Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis to pace Richmond.
19-5 - Run by the Spiders midway through the second half to pull away from a two-point deficit.
20 & 10 - FIrst career double-double for UK freshman guard BJ Boston.
22 - Points off turnovers by Richmond.
+23 - Rebounding advantage (54-31) for Kentucky in defeat. The Cats had never lost with a +20 or more edge on the glass under John Calipari. It was the largest margin in a loss since a 1976 game at Georgia in which UK outrebounded the Bulldogs by 25 in an 86-81 defeat.
27% - Turnover rate for the Wildcats, who committed 21 turnovers on 73 possessions.
32-28 - Halftime lead for UK.
36.1% - Kentucky's worst field goal percentage in a non-conference home game since shooting 35.8% on Nov. 25, 2013, against Cleveland State.
59% - Shooting by Richmond in the second half, making 19 of 32 attempts.