No. 1 - Louisville defense leads the nation in sacks with 41. The Cardinals are facing the No. 126 team in sacks allowed with Kentucky surrendering 40 on the season.

2.55 - Turnovers forced per game by Louisville, which has a +12 margin on the season.

4 - Straight wins for Kentucky in its regular-season finale. The Wildcats have never won five straight.

7.36 - Tackles for loss per game for Louisville, which ranks 11th nationally.

7-4 - Record for the Cardinals, who are seeking their first eight-win season under head coach Scott Satterfield.

9.8 - Career rushing average per attempt for UK running back Chris Rodriguez agains Louisville.

12 - Players on the UK roster from the city of Louisville, including: TE Izayah Cummings, OLB J.J Weaver, CB Elijah Reed, DB Jackson Schulz, RB La’Vell Wright, FB Jack Varga, LS Jordan Morrow, DT Alex Bascom, DT Richard Bascom, OT John Young, OL Kiyaunta Goodwin, and WR Tae Tae Crumes.

18-15 - Kentucky holds the lead in the all-time series with Louisville, including three straight wins.

19 - Game winning streak for UK against non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in the nation. It dates back to the 2017 Music City Bowl against Northwestern.

19th - Kentucky's national rank in both total defense (321.2 ypg) and scoring defense (19.6 ppg).

19 - UK running back Chris Rodriguez needs one more 100-yard rushing performance to break a tie with Benny Snell and set a new school record.

22 - Career sacks for Louisville senior linebacker Yasir Abdullah, which ranks ninth in program history. He has eight this season.

25 of 568 - Carries for Chris Rodriguez have gone for negative yardage in his career.

28 - Wildcats taking part in Senior Day festivitites before the game.

55 - Yards passing needed by UK quarterback Will Levis to move into sixth on the school's all-time list. He has thrown for 5,045 yards during his two seasons in Lexington. Bill Ransdell currently ranks fifth at 5,564 yards.

153-44 - Combined margin of victory for Kentucky in the last three Governor's Cup games.

231 - Career points for UK senior kicker Matt Ruffolo. He needs two more to pass Seth Hanson for fifth place on the school's all-time leaderboard.

299 - Career tackles by UK senior linebacker DeAndre Square. He needs one on Saturday to join the Wildcat's 300-Tackle Club as its 20th member.