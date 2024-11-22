BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Texas

1st - Meeting between Kentucky and Texas on the gridiron since 1951. The only previous meeting in program history was a 7-6 win for the No. 11 Longhorns in Austin, Texas, against Bear Bryant's No. 6 Wildcats, who had more total yards (287-221) and first downs (21-8) but turned the ball over six times and missed an extra-point in the one-point loss.

1/4 - National ranks of the Longhorns' defense, allowing just 249.0 yards per game and 11.9 points per game. It's particularly difficult to pass against Texas, who has surrendered a national-best 136.7 yards per game through the air.

2 - Names in history for Austin. The original town name was Waterloo, but it was changed in 1839 to honor Stephen F. Austin, one of the founding fathers of the Republic of Texas.

4 - Players on the UK roster from the Lone Star State: safety Zion Childress (Houston), wide receiver Josh Terrell (Fort Worth), long snapper Trent Baker (Friendswood), and offensive lineman Anfernee Crease (Tomball).

4th - Team that the Wildcats have faced this season who were ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game: Ole Miss (6), Georgia (1), Tennessee (7), and Texas (3). The scoring deficit between UK and those teams is only eight points.

5 - Straight games of forcing multiple turnovers by the Longhorns' defense.

7 - Texas players have recorded multiple touchdown catches this season. That's tied with Miami for the most in the country.

8 - Longhorn starters with 50-plus career starts.

13/18 - National rank of the Texas offense this season, averaging 37.0 points and 450.2 yards per game.

14 - Receptions of 20-plus yards for UK wideout Dane Key this season.

15 - Interceptions by the Longhorns lead the SEC this season.

19.3 - Points per game allowed by Kentucky, which ranks 21st nationally.

21 - Consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. It's the longest active streak in FBS, shared with Colorado's Sheduer Sanders.

30.2672° N, 97.7431° W - Coordinates for Austin, Texas, marking the furthest game west that UK has ever played.

34-15 - Steve Sarkisian's record in four seasons with the Longhorns. He is 9-1 this year.

94-17 - Texas scoring advantage in the first quarter this season.

100% - Kentucky on field goal attempts this season. Alex Raynor is 15-of-15 and has a school-record streak of 18 dating back to last season.

225 - Yards rushing for UK redshirt freshman running back Jamarion Wilcox in his last two games. He's averaging 7.5 yards per carry during that time and 6.9 on the season.

957 - All-time wins for Texas, which ranks fourth nationally trailing only Michigan (1,009), Alabama (973), and Ohio State (973).

4,700 - Attendance in the first matchup between Kentucky and Texas in 1951. There are expected to be as many as 105,000 fans on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

1963, 1969, 1970, and 2005 - National championship seasons for the Longhorns.

984,567 - Population of Austin, Texas, the largest among SEC cities.



