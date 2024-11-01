BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Tennessee

in other news
VIDEO: Cats talk 98-67 win in second exhibition tune-up
UK players discuss final tune-up for regular season.
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Minn. State Mankato Postgame
UK boss talks 98-67 exhibition win.
Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win
Grad senior guard knocks down eight treys in 98-67 win for UK.
QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67
First impressions from the Cats' second exhibition game.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start
Jaxson Robinson got hot in the first half and the Cats never looked back. Exhibition season ends for Mark Pope's team.
In our regular pregame feature, Cats Illustrated takes a look at some of the intriguing numbers behind the Kentucky-Tennessee matchup on Saturday in Knoxville...
1 - Win for Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville since 1984. The Wildcats defeated the host Volunteers 34-7 in 2020.
1-1 - Kentucky's record against Top 10 opponents this season. The Cats defeated No. 6 Ole Miss 20-17 on Sept. 28 in Oxford, while falling to No. 1 Georgia 13-12 on Sept. 14 in Lexington. Tennessee enters the matchup ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. UK has never defeated two Top 10 opponents on the road in the same season.
3 - Plays of 30-plus yards allowed by the Volunteers this season, which leads the nation. The Wildcats have only eight such plays in eight games this season.
5 - Kentucky starters are listed as "out" on this week's availability report, including: CB Maxwell Hairston, RB Chip Trayanum, OLB JJ Weaver, ILB D'Eryk Jackson, and OL Gerald Mincey. Five other regular contributors will not play on Saturday.
6 & 7 - Both Dane Key and Barion Brown caught touchdown passes for UK in last year's game against Tennessee.
8 - Major stat categories in which the Tennessee defense ranks among the national Top 5, including: third-down defense (1st - 23.7%); yards per play defense (2nd - 4.03 ypp); rushing defense (2nd - 79.0 ypg); total defense (3rd - 259.0 ypg); scoring defense (3rd - 11.6 ppg); first downs allowed (4th - 112); red-zone defense (5th - 65.2%); and tackles for loss (5th - 8.4).
12/12 - Kentucky's uncharacteristic SEC rank in both rushing offense (141.8 ypg) and rushing defense (132.4).
17 - Rushing touchdowns by Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson this season, which ranks third in FBS. He is one shy of tying the school's single-season record.
21 - Consecutive games streak by Tennessee center Cooper Mays of not allowing a sack.
22 of 23 - Field goals made by Kentucky's Alex Raynor during his time with the Wildcats. He is 19-of-19 from inside of 50 yards.
27 - Games under Josh Heupel in which the Vols have rushed for 200-plus yards. They are 25-2 in those games, including 19 straight wins.
53.2% - Kentucky ranks last in the SEC and 128th nationally in pass completion rate.
118 - Career receptions for UK wideout Dane Key, which ranks 14th in program history. His 1,742 yards rank seventh all-time for the Cats. He has made at least one catch in 16 straight games.
120th - Matchup between UK and UT, the Cats' oldest rival. The Vols lead the all-time series 84-26-9.
