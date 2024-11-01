Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Tennessee
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

In our regular pregame feature, Cats Illustrated takes a look at some of the intriguing numbers behind the Kentucky-Tennessee matchup on Saturday in Knoxville... 

1 - Win for Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville since 1984. The Wildcats defeated the host Volunteers 34-7 in 2020.

1-1 - Kentucky's record against Top 10 opponents this season. The Cats defeated No. 6 Ole Miss 20-17 on Sept. 28 in Oxford, while falling to No. 1 Georgia 13-12 on Sept. 14 in Lexington. Tennessee enters the matchup ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. UK has never defeated two Top 10 opponents on the road in the same season.

3 - Plays of 30-plus yards allowed by the Volunteers this season, which leads the nation. The Wildcats have only eight such plays in eight games this season.

5 - Kentucky starters are listed as "out" on this week's availability report, including: CB Maxwell Hairston, RB Chip Trayanum, OLB JJ Weaver, ILB D'Eryk Jackson, and OL Gerald Mincey. Five other regular contributors will not play on Saturday.

6 & 7 - Both Dane Key and Barion Brown caught touchdown passes for UK in last year's game against Tennessee.

8 - Major stat categories in which the Tennessee defense ranks among the national Top 5, including: third-down defense (1st - 23.7%); yards per play defense (2nd - 4.03 ypp); rushing defense (2nd - 79.0 ypg); total defense (3rd - 259.0 ypg); scoring defense (3rd - 11.6 ppg); first downs allowed (4th - 112); red-zone defense (5th - 65.2%); and tackles for loss (5th - 8.4).

12/12 - Kentucky's uncharacteristic SEC rank in both rushing offense (141.8 ypg) and rushing defense (132.4).

17 - Rushing touchdowns by Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson this season, which ranks third in FBS. He is one shy of tying the school's single-season record.

21 - Consecutive games streak by Tennessee center Cooper Mays of not allowing a sack.

22 of 23 - Field goals made by Kentucky's Alex Raynor during his time with the Wildcats. He is 19-of-19 from inside of 50 yards.

27 - Games under Josh Heupel in which the Vols have rushed for 200-plus yards. They are 25-2 in those games, including 19 straight wins.

53.2% - Kentucky ranks last in the SEC and 128th nationally in pass completion rate.

118 - Career receptions for UK wideout Dane Key, which ranks 14th in program history. His 1,742 yards rank seventh all-time for the Cats. He has made at least one catch in 16 straight games.

120th - Matchup between UK and UT, the Cats' oldest rival. The Vols lead the all-time series 84-26-9.


