2 - Straight years that Kentucky junior return specialist Barion Brown has returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the season opener.

3 - UK players with 1,000-plus career receiving yards entering the opener: Barion Brown (1,067), Dane Key (1,056), and Ja'Mori Maclin (1,389).

5th - Meeting in the series between the Wildcats and Golden Eagles. Kentucky leads the series 3-1, including a 2-1 edge in Lexington. The Cats won the last matchup between the schools, 24-17, in Hattiesburg, Miss., during the 2017 season.

7 - Catches needed by junior receiver Barion Brown to reach 100 for his career at UK. He has caught at least one pass in 26 straight games.

8 - Straight losses for Southern Miss to SEC teams. The last win was against Kentucky, a 44-35 comeback victory in the 2016 opener in which the Golden Eagles scored 34 unanswered points to stun the Wildcats.

9 - Starters returning for UK on the defensive side of the ball, including three at each level of the unit (DL - Deone Walker, Keeshawn Silver, Octavious Oxendine; LB - D'Eryk Jackson, JJ Weaver, Alex Afari; DB - Zion Childress, Maxwell Hairston, Jordan Lovett).

No. 11 - Sticker on Golden Eagles' helmets in honor of MJ Daniels, a defensive back who died of a gunshot wound this summer after a carjacking incident.

12th - Season for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops with the Wildcats. He is one of only 19 head coaches to have coached at least 12 seasons at an SEC school since the league opened in 1933.

16.5 - Career sacks for senior outside linebacker JJ Weaver, who needs two more to join UK's all-time top-five list.

19 of last 21 - Wins for Kentucky in non-conference games. The Cats have won 14 straight at Kroger Field.

24 & 19 - Winning seasons and bowl games for Southern Miss in the last 30 years.

51 - Newcomers on the Southern Miss roster, including 13 former SEC players.

52nd - Season for UK playing at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field.

90-37-5 - UK's all-time record in season openers, including 7-3 under Mark Stoops.

Less than 300 - Total yards gained by the last three UK opponents in season openers.