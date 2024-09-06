1st - The winner of the Kentucky-South Carolina game will be the first team to occupy first place in the newly expanded 16-team SEC. The league added Oklahoma and Texas prior to the 2024 season.

3 - Kentucky players have played in 50-plus career games: defensive back Zion Childress, offensive tackle Marques Cox, and kicker Alex Raynor. Linebacker JJ Weaver (49) is slated to join them on Saturday.

3.5 - Combined TFLs for South Carolina edge rushers Kyle Kinnard and Dylan Stewart last week in a 23-19 win over Old Dominion. The Gamecocks recorded five sacks and four turnovers as a team.

5 - Total yards rushing by UK's first opponent this season, Southern Miss. That marked the lowest figure nationally for Week 1.

6 - Straight losses in SEC openers for South Carolina.

7 of 10 - Wins by the Wildcats in recent series history. The Gamecocks lead the overall series 20-13-1.

12.0 - Average points scored by the losing team in the last eight matchups between Kentucky and South Carolina (10, 13, 10, 7, 18, 10, 14, and 14).

17.5 - Career sacks for UK senior linebacker JJ Weaver. With one more, he'll join the school's career top-five.

20 - A key scoring figure in Kentucky games under Mark Stoops. The Cats are 64-24 when scoring more than 20 points; 5-41 when scoring fewer than 20 points.

22 - Rushing attempts by South Carolna quarterback LaNorris Sellers in last week's win over Old Dominion. He gained 102 yards and lost 34 for a net of 68.

57-16 - The Wildcats' record under Mark Stoops when rushing for more yards than the opponent.

97 - Career receptions for UK junior wide receiver Barion Brown, who has caught at least one pass in every college game he has played.

143 - Career starts for the Kentucky starting O-Line. That ranks second in the SEC and ninth in FBS.

305 - Total yards surrendered by the Gamecocks in Week 1 vs. Old Dominion.

1976-79 - The last four-year stretch in which UK won its SEC opener. The Cats will be trying to match that on Saturday.