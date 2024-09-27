0 - Touchdowns scored by Kentucky in eight quarters of SEC play this season.

1st - Ole Miss national rank in scoring (55 ppg) and total offense (670.8 ypg).

3 - Career interception returns for touchdowns by Kentucky junior cornerback Maxwell Hairston lead all active players nationally.

4 - Total punts by the Rebels this season through four games.

6th - Kentucky national rank in total defense (217 ypg). The Wildcats are also 11th in rushing defense (74.8 ypg) and 21st in passing defense (142.3 ypg).

7-9 - UK record against the last 16 AP Top 25 teams faced. Ole Miss is No. 6 in the poll this week.

9 of 9 - Field goals converted by the Cats' Alex Raynor this season, including a school-record 55-yarder against Georgia. He has made 12 straight field goals dating back to last season.

10 - Points combined have decided the last three meetings between the Rebels and Wildcats in 2017, 2020, and 2022.

24-2 - Ole Miss home record since 2021.

30-14-1 - Ole Miss lead in the all-time series against UK.

34.5 - Rushing yards per game allowed by Ole Miss, which currently leads the nation.

46-18 - Kentucky's record under Mark Stoops when it has a 100-yard rusher.

55.8% - The Rebels' third-down conversion rate, which ranks seventh nationally.

81 - Yards receiving needed by UK sophomore wideout Dane Key to reach the 1,500 plateau for his career.

99 - Career wins for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He is 38-15 with the Rebels and 3-0 versus the Wildcats.

628 - Yards receiving for Ole Miss senior wide receiver Tre Harris through the first four weeks.

1,554 - Passing yards for Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart through four weeks.

1978 - The last time UK won in Oxford, Miss., a 24-17 victory for the Cats.

1989 - The last time the Cats allowed 200 yards passing or less in each of their first four games.