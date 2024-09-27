PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Ole Miss

Kentucky and Ole Miss clashed at Commonwealth Stadium during the 2017 season. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In our regular pregame feature, Cats Illustrated takes a dive into some of the numbers behind the matchup between Kentucky and No. 6 Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.

0 - Touchdowns scored by Kentucky in eight quarters of SEC play this season.

1st - Ole Miss national rank in scoring (55 ppg) and total offense (670.8 ypg).

3 - Career interception returns for touchdowns by Kentucky junior cornerback Maxwell Hairston lead all active players nationally.

4 - Total punts by the Rebels this season through four games.

6th - Kentucky national rank in total defense (217 ypg). The Wildcats are also 11th in rushing defense (74.8 ypg) and 21st in passing defense (142.3 ypg).

7-9 - UK record against the last 16 AP Top 25 teams faced. Ole Miss is No. 6 in the poll this week.

9 of 9 - Field goals converted by the Cats' Alex Raynor this season, including a school-record 55-yarder against Georgia. He has made 12 straight field goals dating back to last season.

10 - Points combined have decided the last three meetings between the Rebels and Wildcats in 2017, 2020, and 2022.

24-2 - Ole Miss home record since 2021.

30-14-1 - Ole Miss lead in the all-time series against UK.

34.5 - Rushing yards per game allowed by Ole Miss, which currently leads the nation.

46-18 - Kentucky's record under Mark Stoops when it has a 100-yard rusher.

55.8% - The Rebels' third-down conversion rate, which ranks seventh nationally.

81 - Yards receiving needed by UK sophomore wideout Dane Key to reach the 1,500 plateau for his career.

99 - Career wins for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He is 38-15 with the Rebels and 3-0 versus the Wildcats.

628 - Yards receiving for Ole Miss senior wide receiver Tre Harris through the first four weeks.

1,554 - Passing yards for Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart through four weeks.

1978 - The last time UK won in Oxford, Miss., a 24-17 victory for the Cats.

1989 - The last time the Cats allowed 200 yards passing or less in each of their first four games.

