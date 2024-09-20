BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Ohio

2 - Players on the Ohio roster from the Bluegrass State: defensive back JT Haskins (Bryan Station) and offensive lineman Jordon Jones (Ashland).

3 - Categories in which the Kentucky defense ranks Top 10 nationally: eighth in rushing defense (62 yards per game); ninth in total defense (215 yards per game); ninth in first downs allowed (32 total) .

4-2 - Kentucky's lead in the series against Ohio, which dates back to 1971. The Wildcats won the last meeting, 20-3, in 2014. The Bobcats pulled a 28-16 upset of UK in a 2004 matchup at Commonwealth Stadium.

5 - Team-leading tackles for loss by UK senior safety Zion Childress.

5 - Touchdowns scored by Ohio redshirt freshman running back Ricky Hunt Jr. in last year's Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Georgia Southern, tying the NCAA record for a bowl game.

7 - Tackles needed on Saturday by Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson to reach the program's 200-tackle club.

7.5 - Average yards per carry by Ohio running back Anthony Tyus, a transfer portal addition from the Big Ten's Northwestern. He rushed for 203 yards earlier this season in a 38-16 loss to Syracuse.

9 - Sacks recorded by Ohio opponents against the Bobcats this season. Kentucky has tallied six sacks through the first three games.

15 - Straight non-conference wins for UK at Kroger Field dating back to the 2018 season.

17 of 18 - Career field goals made by Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor, who is 14-of-14 from inside of 49 yards. Last week, he set a new UK record with a 55-yard field goal against Georgia and also connected from 51 yards, becoming only the second player in school history to have a pair of 50-yarders in one game.

38th - Ohio's national rank against the run, allowing just 105 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry.

49-25 - Career coaching record for Ohio head coach Tim Albin, who has led the Bobcats to back-to-back 10-win seasons capped by bowl victories.

91 - Jersey number of former Kentucky standout Corey Peters, who will be inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend and honored at halftime of the Ohio game alongside fellow inductees Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (women’s track and field 2016-18); John Cropp (administration and coach 1991-2013); Henrik Larsen (rifle 2018); Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (women’s track and field 2018); and Jodie Meeks (men’s basketball 2007-09).



