1st - Meeting in history between Kentucky and Oakland on the hardwood. The Golden Grizzlies ascended to the D-I ranks in the 1999-2000 season and are the champions of the Horizon League.

4th - Trip to the NCAA Tournament by Oakland. UK is making an NCAA-record 61st appearance.

5th - Team, Kentucky, that Oakland will have faced in the NCAA field of 68. The Grizzlies previously lost to Michigan State (79-62), Illinois (64-53), Drake (85-77), and Dayton (91-67). They also faced Ohio State and Xavier, losing 79-73 to the Buckeyes but defeating the Musketeers 78-76.

8 - Two-point field goal attempts by Oakland guard Jack Gohlke this season. He has taken 327 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

32-11 - Kentucky's NCAA Tournament record under head coach John Calipari.

38 - Career-high points for Oakland senior forward Trey Townsend in the Grizzlies' Horizon League championship win over Milwaukee. He was the tournament MVP to go along with his league Player of the Year honors.

57th - All-American in UK program history, senior guard Antonio Reeves, who was honored by The Sporting News and the USBWA.

75.8% - Oakland ranks among the nation's Top 50 in free-throw shooting percentage.

137 - Oakland's national rank in the Ken Pomeroy efficiency ratings. The Grizzlies are 133rd on offense and 166th on defense. The closest SEC comparison to Oakland was Missouri (151) which went winless in league play and lost 19 straight to close the season.

307th - Pace of play ranking for the Grizzlies, who average almost 19 seconds per possession, one of the slowest figures in the nation. Kentucky is one of the fastest-tempo teams in the country at 21st.

318 - Three-pointers by the Wildcats this season are the second-most in program history going into the NCAA Tournament.

412 - Area code for Pittsburgh, Pa., which is home to UK players Adou Thiero and Tre Mitchell, UK head coach John Calipari, and the college home of UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who played for the Pitt Panthers.

552 - Combined 3-point attempts by Oakland guards Jack Gohlke and Blake Lampman this season. By comparison, UK's top three of Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, and Rob Dillingham have a combined 458.

1,553 - Combined college wins for head coaches John Calipari (855) and Greg Kampe (698). They have a combined 72 years on the sidelines as head coaches.

1-2-3-4-5 - Kentucky's national rank in 3-point shooting percentage (41.2), scoring average (89.4), blocked shots per game (6.3), fastbreak points (15.7), and field goal percentage (49.7).



