0 - Career receptions at Kentucky for the three projected starters at receiver for Game 1 - transfer Tayvion Robinson and freshmen Dane Key and Barion Brown.

1st - Season opener for Kentucky since 2016 to be played under the lights.

1 - Victory needed by UK head coach Mark Stoops to match Paul "Bear" Bryant (60) for the most wins in school history. Stoops' first victory for the Wildcats came against Miami of Ohio, 41-7, in 2013.

1st - Time in program history that the Wildcats open a season ranked in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls.

2 - NFL head coaches were former Miami of Ohio RedHawks -- John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Sean McVay of the LA Rams. Both have won Super Bowls. Known traditionally as "The Cradle of Coaches," Miami of Ohio has produced Hall of Famers Paul Brown, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, and Ara Parseghian in the sport of football and Walter Alston in baseball.

7 - "True" freshmen on the two-deep depth chart for Kentucky, four on offense (OT Kiyaunta Goodwin, WR Dane Key, WR Barion Brown, TE Josh Kattus) and three on defense (DL Deone Walker, OLB Keaton Wade, DB Alex Afari).

8-4-1 - Kentucky lead in the all-time series with Miami of Ohio. The Cats have won three straight over the RedHawks.

10th - Year as UK head coach for Mark Stoops, the longest tenure in program history.

12 - Receptions for the Cats' leading returning receiver, DeMarcus Harris, in 2021.

16 - Consecutive wins over non-conference opponents for the Cats, the longest streak in FBS.

21:6 - There are 21 players from the Buckeye State on the Kentucky roster; there are six players from the Bluegrass State on the Miami of Ohio roster. One of the RedHawks' players, freshman defensive back Mason Moore, is a former Lexington Christian standout and the son of former UK linebacker Marty Moore.

33-7-1 - Kentucky's all-time record against teams from the MAC. The last loss was to Ohio, 28-16, on Oct. 2, 2004, in Lexington.

33 of 38 - Miami of Ohio has held a lead in all but five of its last 38 games.

94 - Combined games played for Kentucky starting inside linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones, including 66 starts.

486.6 - Yards per game by the Miami of Ohio offense in the final five games of the 2021 season.

5,443 - Career passing yards for RedHawks' quarterback Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. He ranks seventh on the Miami of Ohio career list.