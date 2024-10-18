BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Florida

1 - Sack and one tackle for loss needed by Kentucky senior outside linebacker JJ Weaver to reach the top three in program history in both categories. He enters the game with 20.5 sacks and 36 TFLs as a Wildcat.

2 - Florida receivers rank among the top six in the SEC in yards per catch: Elijhah Badger (19.8) and Chimere Dike (18.6).

3 - Straight wins for the Wildcats in the series against the Gators, including two at The Swamp.

4 - Categories in which the UK defense ranks among the national Top 10: total defense (3rd, 251.5 ypg); opponent first downs (4th, 13.2 pg); scoring defense (9th, 14.5 ppg); and rushing defense (10th, 89.3 ypg).

5th - Led by wide receiver/return specialist Chimere Dike, Florida's national rank in punt return average (19.63).

5.3 - Yards per carry this season by Gators running back Montrell Johnson, the seventh-best average in the SEC. He'll face a UK defense that allows 3.06 yards per carry.

6 - Consecutive games to open the season in which Kentucky has outrushed the opponent.

7 - Number of FBS teams that have scored fewer touchdowns than the Cats (13) this season. Kentucky has just four touchdowns in SEC play.

8 - Players on the UK roster from the Sunshine State: RB Henry Bennett (West Palm Beach), LB Jayvant Brown (Deerfield Beach), WR Hardley Gilmore IV (Belle Glade), OL Daniel Mincey (Pompano Beach), OL Gerald Mincey (Fort Lauderdale), RB Tovani Mizell (Fort Lauderdale), DB Jarard Mosely (West Palm Beach) and RB Jason Patterson (Sneads).

14-17 - Billy Napier's record in three seasons as head coach at Florida.

36 - Penalties enforced against the Gators this season, making them the least-flagged team in the SEC.

53-21 - Florida's lead int he all-time series with Kentucky, including a 29-6 advantage in Gainesville. The Gators won 31 straight over the Cats from 1987-2017.

59th & 87th - The Gators' national rank in total offense (402.8 ypg) and total defense (381.2 ypg).

65-24 - UK's record under Mark Stoops when scoring more than 20 points.

115th - The Cats' national rank in total offense at just 321.7 yards per game.

456 - Passing yards by Florida quarterback DJ Lagway in Week 2 against Samford is tied for the second most in FBS this season.