BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Auburn

0 - Rush plays for more than 30 yards by Kentucky this season. The Wildcats will be playing without the two backs considered to be their best going into the season, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and Chip Trayanum, due to injuries this week.

1st - Auburn leads the nation in pass plays of 40-plus yards (13). After giving up only two all season, UK allowed five to Florida in last week's 48-20 loss at Gainesville.

1 of 3 - Tigers are one of the only teams nationally whose opponents have negative punt return yardage on the season. They are 11th nationally in net punting at 43.4 yards.

2-9 - The Cats' record in their last 11 SEC games at Kroger Field. They are 0-3 in league play on the home turf this season with Auburn representing their last chance for a victory.

3 - Consecutive games for Auburn against ranked opponents (Oklahoma, Georgia, Missouri) before coming to Lexington. The Tigers went 0-3 in those games.

6 - Offensive touchdowns by the Wildcats in their first five SEC games.

8-12 - Hugh Freeze's record at Auburn in two seasons on the Plains.

10 - Players have caught a touchdown pass for Auburn this season, tied with BYU and Vanderbilt for the most in FBS.

-10 - The Tigers' turnover margin for the season, which ranks 127th nationally.

16.2 - Auburn's points per game in SEC play.

20.2 - Yards per reception by the Tigers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith, which ranks 17th nationally.

35% - Kentucky's third-down conversion rate (24 of 68) in SEC play.

40th/76th - Auburn's national defensive rank in rush defense (118.1 ypg) and pass defense (221.7 ypg) this season.

115th - Kentucky's national rank in scoring (20.1 ppg) this season out of 134 FBS teams.

1966 - The last time the Cats defeated Auburn in Lexington. The Tigers lead the all-time series 27-6-1. UK's last win came in 2009 at Auburn. The teams played annually from 1954-71 but more sporadically since conference expansion.



