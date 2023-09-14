1 - Previous meeting between the Cats and Zips. The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 18, 2010, when UK defeated Akron, 47-10, in Lexington.

1.47 - Akron's average yardage on rushing attempts this season.

2 - Players on the Akron roster with connections to UK: running back/return specialist Blake Hester of Ashland and former Wildcat tight end Nik Ognenovic, who played in two games during the 2019 season. Kentucky offensive lineman Ben Christman is a native of Akron but is out for the season with a knee injury.

3-11 - Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead's record in two seasons with the Zips.

9.5 - Tackles per game for UK linebacker Trevin Wallace, which ranks 33rd in the nation.

16-4 - Kentucky's record in its last 20 night games at home.

18 - Times Akron has been flagged for a penalty through the first two games of the season, which ranks 123rd among all D1 teams.

23 - Rushing yards needed by UK's Ramon Jefferson to eclipse the 3,000-yard mark for his career.

27th - Kentucky's national rank in sacks allowed (2) after finishing next to last a year ago in that category.

41.6% - Of the Cats' points this season have been scored by the receiver trio of Dane Key, Barion Brown, and Tayvion Robinson. All three are tied for the team lead with nine receptions apiece.

100% - Touchback rate for UK kickoff specialist Chance Poore this season. None of his 13 kickoffs have been returned through two games.

124th - The Kentucky defense's national rank on third-down conversions this season, allowing opponents to convert at a 51.7% rate. Akron is converting at a 30.4% rate this season.

124th, Part II - Akron's national rank in total offense (274.5 ypg).

9-15-1973 - The first game played at UK's Commonwealth Stadium, now known as Kroger Field. The Cats are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the venue this weekend. The first game resulted in a 31-26 win over Virginia Tech. Big Blue is 184-141-4 on the home turf, including 48-25 under Mark Stoops.



