BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing South Carolina

1st - Season as head coach for Shane Beamer at South Carolina. He is the son of longtime Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.

2 - Pick-6 touchdowns by the South Carolina defense in the first three games of the season.

3 - Players on the UK roster from the Palmetto State: kicker Chance Poore (Anderson), defensive back Andru Phillips (Mauldin) and defensive back Jalen Geiger (Columbia). The Gamecocks do not have a player on their roster from the Bluegrass State.

4-2-5 - Defensive base employed by Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White.

5.0 - Opponents' yards-per-play versus South Carolina this season. UK is averaging 7.2 yards per play.

8th - National rank of Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez in rushing yards per game (126.0).

15.49 - Yards per pass completion by UK quarterback Will Levis, which ranks seventh nationally.

18 - Rushing yards needed by UK running back Kavosiey Smoke to join the Cats' 1,000-yard club.

21st/27th - Kentucky's national ranks on offense and defense, respectively, entering Week 4.

26 - With a win over South Carolina, Mark Stoops would hold the new record for SEC wins by a UK head coach.

27-3 - Gamecocks have outscored opponents in the fourth quarter this season.

30% - Opponents' third-down conversion rate against the Gamecocks' defense. The Cats, meanwhile are converting at a 56% clip on offense.

33rd - Meeting between UK and South Carolina on the gridiron.The Gamecocks hold an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, but the Cats have won six of the last seven.

112.3 - Receiving yards per game for UK's Wan'Dale Robinson, which ranks No.16 nationally.

291 - Yards rushing by the Cats in last year's 41-18 win over South Carolina.

1977 - With a win tonight, UK would move to 2-0 in SEC play for only the second time since the Jimmy Carter administration. The other occasion was the 2018 season.

2017-20 - Time spent on the South Carolina coaching staff by current UK offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He also coached there in 2009.



