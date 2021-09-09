 CatsIllustrated - By The Numbers: Previewing Mizzou
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 23:15:35 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: Previewing Mizzou

Tyler Badie had 248 all-purpose yards in the Tigers' season-opening win over Central Michigan.
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In this Cats Illustrated "By The Numbers" feature, we take a look at some of the interesting figures heading into Kentucky's matchup with Missouri on Saturday night at Kroger Field...

1st - Play of the season for the Tigers was a 63-yard pass to senior wideout Boo Smith from Connor Bazelak.

2nd - Time since 2008 that Kentucky has opened SEC play against a team other than Florida or South Carolina. The Cats opened against Auburn last season in the pandemic-altered, league-only schedule.

3-5 - Mark Stoops' record in SEC openers at UK. The Cats beat South Carolina in 2015 and 2017, and defeated Florida in 2018.

4 - Sacks by Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldredge, a grad transfer from Rice, among his 10 tackles and 6.0 TFLs last week against Central Michigan. The Tigers recorded nine sacks as a team, their most in a single game in 21 years.

4/6 - Punts by former Wildcat Grant McKinniss were pinned inside the Central Michigan 20 last week. He also had two punts of 50 yards or more.

5 & 18 - Receptions and yards needed by Josh Ali to record 100 catches during his UK career and become the 31st player to join the program's 1,000-yard receiving club.

7-4 - All-time record, in favor of the Wildcats, between Kentucky and Missouri. UK has won five of the last six meetings, but the Tigers won 20-10 last year in Columbia.

9 - Mizzou players with a pass reception in the opening week. Six players had multiple catches.

14 - Tackles for loss by the UK defense last week against ULM, including six sacks.

25 - With a win, Mark Stoops would tie Fran Curci for the most SEC victories in UK history.

45 - Rushing yards needed by the Cats' Chris Rodriguez to move past Lynn Bowden Jr. for No. 22 on the UK all-time rushing list at 1,530 yards.

50-50 - Mark Stoops' record in nine seasons at Kentucky.

53 - Yard field goal by Mizzou's Harrison Mevis to close the first half last week. It was a career-long for the sophomore kicker. He's 4-for-4 from beyond 50 yards in the first 11 games of his college career.

87 - Total yards allowed by the UK defense last week against ULM; Mizzou surrendered 475 to Central Michigan.

248 - All-purpose yards by Missouri senior running back Tyler Badie in Week 1 versus Central Michigan. Badie needs 141 yards receiving to become the first player in program history to have more than 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

.750 - Winning percentage of Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz as a head coach spanning the last two seasons with the Tigers and the 2019 campaign at Appalachian State. He has won 18 of his 24 games.


