BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing LSU

1st - Trip to Lexington by LSU since the Wildcats' 43-37 triple-overtime win over the No. 1 Tigers in 2007. LSU went on to win the national championship despite that loss.

2 - Sons of former NFL quarterbacks on the LSU roster: starting quarterback Max Johnson is the son of Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson (Tampa Bay), and backup Garrett Nussmeier is the son of Doug Nussmeier (current QB coach of Dallas Cowboys).

No. 3 - Nationally in sacks (20) by the LSU defense. Eleven different Tigers have recorded a sack, led by defensive end BJ Ojulari, who is second in the SEC with 4.5

9 - Touchdown receptions for Tigers wideout Kayshon Boutte, which leads the nation. He’s caught a TD pass in 7 straight games dating back to last year.

12-2 - Kentucky record in its last 14 home night games.

14 of 14 - The Tigers are perfect in the red zone this season (9 TDs, 5 FGs) one of only nine teams nationally to be 100%

No. 16 - AP Top 25 ranking for UK is the Cats' highest since ending the 2018 season ranked No. 12 after the Citrus Bowl win over Penn State.

16-1 - LSU record under Ed Orgeron coming off a loss. The only back-to-back losses came last season against Texas A&M and Alabama.

18 - Yards needed by Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez to become the 10th player in school history to reach the 2,000-yard rushing plateau. He needs 123 to tie Artose Pinner (2,105 from 1999-02).

No. 19 - UK national rank in scoring defense (16.8 ppg).

19-7 - The Cats' record dating back to 2016 in games decided by seven or fewer points, including six straight wins and the last four this season.

40-16-1 - LSU advantage in the all-time series with UK.

128/130 - The Tigers' national rank in rushing offense at just 70.6 yards per game. Kentucky ranks No. 25 nationally in rushing defense (104.2 ypg).

373.8 - Total offense average for LSU (70.6 rushing, 303.2 passing)

1950 - The last time Kentucky started a season 6-0. Only 17 teams remain unbeaten in the nation, three from the SEC (UK, Alabama, Georgia).



