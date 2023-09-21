-2 - Vanderbilt stands last in the SEC in turnover margin this season. Opponents have forced eight Commodore turnovers in four games.

3rd - Season at Vandy for head coach Clark Lea. He has a 9-19 record, including 1-1 against UK.

4 - Straight Kentucky opponents have rushed for less than 100 yards dating back to last season. The Cats' rush defense is ranked No. 13 nationally at 71 yards per game. Vandy ranks 111th nationally in rushing yards per game at 111.5.

5-5 - Mark Stoops' record in his first SEC road game of the season while head coach at UK.

6 - Players on the UK roster from the state of Tennessee: wide receivers Barion Brown (Nashville) and Shamar Porter (Nashville); quarterback Destin Wade (Spring Hill); outside linebacker Keaten Wade (Spring Hill); and defensive linemen Tre’vonn Rybka (Dickson) and Edric Simmons (Nashville). The Commodores have one player from the Bluegrass State, defensive lineman Michael Spencer (Union).

8 - Passing touchdowns for UK quarterback Devin Leary through the first three games, which ranks second in the SEC. Vanderbilt's AJ Swann is No. 1 with 11 touchdown passes but has played in four games.

9 - Sacks allowed by Vandy in the first four games, which ranks 108th nationally.

25 - SEC-leading receptions for Vandy's Will Sheppard, including a league-high six touchdown grabs.

26-129 - Kentucky running back Ray Davis' rushing attempts and yards against the Wildcats last season in a Vandy win. He transferred to UK during the winter.

28th - The Commodores' national rank in passing offense at 288.8 yards per game.

29.6 - Yards per catch by Vandy receiver London Humphreys.

36-33 - The Cats' record under Mark Stoops in day games.

48-43-4 - Kentucky leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt. The Cats have won six of the last seven, but the Dores won 24-21 last season in Lexington.

89th-95th-100th - Vanderbilt national ranks in rushing defense (147.5), passing defense (241.5) and total defense (389).



