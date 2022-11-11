1 of 5 - Since moving into the regular backfield rotation in 2019, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez is one of only five SEC players to have multiple rushing performances of 195 or more yards. The others are former Wildcat Lynn Boden Jr., Tyler Badie (Missouri), Kevin Harris (South Carolina), and Kylin Hill (Texas A&M).

3A - Defensive touchdowns by the Vanderbilt defense this season, which leads the SEC. CJ Taylor has recorded two of them with fumble returns against both Hawaii and Missouri.

3B - The Commodores are one of only three teams in the nation (along with Kansas State and LSU) to play three opponents which were ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game this season. They faced No. 2 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, and No. 1 Georgia on consecutive weeks.

5 - Touchdown catches by freshman wide receiver Dane Key to lead Kentucky this season.

8 - Touchdown catches by Vandy receiver Will Sheppard, which ranks second in the SEC. He has three games this season with multiple touchdown grabs.

No. 11 - The Cats national rank in total defense, allowing only 302.4 yards per game. The unit will face a Vandy offense ranked No. 97 in total offense at 353.6 yards per game.

13 - Sacks recorded by the Commodores this season, which is tied for last in the SEC with South Carolina.The UK offense, however, ranks last in the SEC in sacks allowed at 35.

17 - Different players have a pass reception for Kentucky this season, which ranks fifth nationally. Freshman tight end Josh Kattus joined that list last week at Missouri with his first collegiate catch.

19.6 - Points per game allowed by the UK defense, which ranks No. 21 nationally. The Commodores rank No. 81 nationally in scoring offense at 26.7 points per game.

23 - Rushing yards needed Saturday by UK's Chris Rodriguez to move past Moe Williams (3,333) and into third place on the school's career leaderboard, trailing only Benny Snell and Sonny Collins.

30 - Freshman Barion Brown and senior Tayvion Robinson are currently tied for the UK team lead in receptions for the season.

30.25% - The UK defense on third downs this season, which ranks No. 13 in the nation.

48-42 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Vandy, including six straight after the series was tied after the 2015 game.

161.7 - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis's passing efficiency, which ranks third in the SEC and 13th in the nation.

167 - Rushing yards for the Commodores' Ray Davis last week against South Carolina. Senior running back has three 100-yard games this season and currently ranks fourth in the SEC with 731 ground yards.