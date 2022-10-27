No. 1 - Tennessee features the top-ranked offense in FBS this season, averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky counters with the No. 9 scoring defense, allowing only 16.4 points, and the No. 14 unit for total defense at 295.4 yards per game.

2 - Teams nationally have four or more wins over ranked opponents: Tennessee and TCU.

3 - Ranked wins in a season is the high-water mark at Kentucky. The Cats are trying to do it for just the fifth time in program history, joining the 1951, 1976, 1977, and 2108 teams.

4 - Tackles needed by UK linebacker DeAndre Square to become the 20th member of the Cats' 300-Tackle Club.

5 - Wins for Kentucky in their last seven matchups with a ranked opponent, including No. 23 NC State in 2020, No. 10 Florida and No. 17 Iowa in 2021, and No. 12 Florida and No. 16 Mississippi State in 2022.

5.6 - Yards per carry for UK running back Chris Rodriguez during his career in three games against Tennessee. He's rushed 47 times for 263 yards.

6 - Players from the state of Tennessee on the UK roster: WR Barion Brown (Nashville), QB Destin Wade (Spring Hill), OLB Keaten Wade (Spring Hill), DB Brady Pierce (Spring Hill), DB Adrian Huey (Nashville), and DL Tre’vonn Rybka (Dickson).

7-0 - Volunteers' record for the first time since their 1998 national championship season.

10 - Straight games with multiple TD passes for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who the Cats also faced in 2019 as the Virginia Tech quarterback in the Belk Bowl.

12 - Touchdown receptions by Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, which leads the nation. He is also tops in the FBS with nine catches of 30-plus yards.Tennessee has 32 such plays on the season as a team, which also leads the nation.

14th - Tennessee's SEC rank in penalties. The Vols have been averaging 8.7 penalties for 77.3 yards of losses, which ranks 127th nationally.

30+ - Points scored for the Vols in 10 straight games. Kentucky has not allowed an opponent to score more than 24 points this season.

49:3 - Touchdown-to-interception ratio for UT quarterback Hendon Hooker during his time with the Vols.

71/70 - Completion percentages for UT's Hendon Hooker and UK's Will Levis, respectively, both ranking in the national Top 20.

117 - Games played between the Cats and Vols. It's the third-most games played between SEC rivals, trailing only Auburn-Georgia (126) and Ole Miss-Mississippi State (118).

286-75 - Tennessee has outscored opponents in the first quarter under head coach Josh Heupel.

329.7 - The Vols rank 130th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game.

1950 & 1951 - The only other two matchups between ranked UK and UT squads.

1962 & 1964 - The last time the Cats had back-to-back wins in Knoxville.

1977 - The last time Kentucky beat a team ranked in the Top 5 in its home stadium. The Cats beat No. 4 Penn State 24-20 in Happy Valley. A win over No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville would be the highest-rated win over an opponent in its home stadium in program history.

82-26-9 - Tennessee's lead in the all-time series against Kentucky. The two teams have played annually since 1919, exluding 1943 when neither team played due to World War II.

101,915 - Official attendance capacity at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.



