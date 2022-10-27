News More News
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker tried to avoid pressure from Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace in last year's matchup between the Cats and Vols.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker tried to avoid pressure from Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace in last year's matchup between the Cats and Vols.
Jeff Drummond
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

A look at some of the numerical notes of interest going into Saturday's SEC showdown between the No. 19 Wildcats and the No.3 Volunteers... 

No. 1 - Tennessee features the top-ranked offense in FBS this season, averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky counters with the No. 9 scoring defense, allowing only 16.4 points, and the No. 14 unit for total defense at 295.4 yards per game.

2 - Teams nationally have four or more wins over ranked opponents: Tennessee and TCU.

3 - Ranked wins in a season is the high-water mark at Kentucky. The Cats are trying to do it for just the fifth time in program history, joining the 1951, 1976, 1977, and 2108 teams.

4 - Tackles needed by UK linebacker DeAndre Square to become the 20th member of the Cats' 300-Tackle Club.

5 - Wins for Kentucky in their last seven matchups with a ranked opponent, including No. 23 NC State in 2020, No. 10 Florida and No. 17 Iowa in 2021, and No. 12 Florida and No. 16 Mississippi State in 2022.

5.6 - Yards per carry for UK running back Chris Rodriguez during his career in three games against Tennessee. He's rushed 47 times for 263 yards.

6 - Players from the state of Tennessee on the UK roster: WR Barion Brown (Nashville), QB Destin Wade (Spring Hill), OLB Keaten Wade (Spring Hill), DB Brady Pierce (Spring Hill), DB Adrian Huey (Nashville), and DL Tre’vonn Rybka (Dickson).

7-0 - Volunteers' record for the first time since their 1998 national championship season.

10 - Straight games with multiple TD passes for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who the Cats also faced in 2019 as the Virginia Tech quarterback in the Belk Bowl.

12 - Touchdown receptions by Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, which leads the nation. He is also tops in the FBS with nine catches of 30-plus yards.Tennessee has 32 such plays on the season as a team, which also leads the nation.

14th - Tennessee's SEC rank in penalties. The Vols have been averaging 8.7 penalties for 77.3 yards of losses, which ranks 127th nationally.

30+ - Points scored for the Vols in 10 straight games. Kentucky has not allowed an opponent to score more than 24 points this season.

49:3 - Touchdown-to-interception ratio for UT quarterback Hendon Hooker during his time with the Vols.

71/70 - Completion percentages for UT's Hendon Hooker and UK's Will Levis, respectively, both ranking in the national Top 20.

117 - Games played between the Cats and Vols. It's the third-most games played between SEC rivals, trailing only Auburn-Georgia (126) and Ole Miss-Mississippi State (118).

286-75 - Tennessee has outscored opponents in the first quarter under head coach Josh Heupel.

329.7 - The Vols rank 130th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game.

1950 & 1951 - The only other two matchups between ranked UK and UT squads.

1962 & 1964 - The last time the Cats had back-to-back wins in Knoxville.

1977 - The last time Kentucky beat a team ranked in the Top 5 in its home stadium. The Cats beat No. 4 Penn State 24-20 in Happy Valley. A win over No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville would be the highest-rated win over an opponent in its home stadium in program history.

82-26-9 - Tennessee's lead in the all-time series against Kentucky. The two teams have played annually since 1919, exluding 1943 when neither team played due to World War II.

101,915 - Official attendance capacity at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.


