2 - Wins needed by 4-6 Gameocks to reach bowl eligibility this season. They have UK and in-state rival Clemson remaining on the schedule.

3 - Kentucky defensive backs all come from the Palmetto State: Jalen Geiger (Columbia), Andru Phillips (Mauldin), and Jordan Robinson (Columbia).

4 - Defensive touchdowns by the Wildcats this season, tied with seven other schools for the most in the nation.

19 - Touchdowns by UK quarterback Devin Leary ranks second in the SEC and 29th nationally.

28.8-28.6 - Points scored and points allowed per game by the Gamecocks.

35th - Meeting between Kentucky and South Carolina. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 19-14-1, but the Wildcats have won seven of the last nine.

70.6 - Pass completion rate for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, which ranks eighth nationally.

71 - Yards needed by the Wildcats' Ray Davis to reach 1,000 on the season. He would become the 11th back in UK history to reach that plateau and would accomplish the feat of reaching the 1,000-yard mark at three different schools (Temple, Vanderbilt, UK).

4-11-31 - Yards needed by UK receivers Dane Key, Barion Brown, and Tayvion Robinson to reach 1,000 yards during their careers with the Wildcats.

123rd - Gamecocks' national rank in sacks allowed this season, having given up 37 in 10 games. They average eight TFLs per game.

124th - South Carolina's national rank in pass defense, allowing 268.4 yards per game through the air.

413.6 - Yards per game allowed by the Gamecocks' defense, which ranks 12th in the SEC.

1,093 - Receiver yards for South Carolina WR Xavier Legette this season. He's fifth among all FBS players in receiving yards per game at 109.3.



