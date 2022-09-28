1st - Meeting between a ranked Kentucky team and a ranked Ole Miss squad since 1958. The No. 9 Rebels won that matchup with the No. 17 Wildcats 27-6 in Memphis, Tenn.

2 - Wildcats are former Rebels, senior linebacker Jacquez Jones and senior cornerback Keidron Smith. Ole Miss has one player on its roster from the Bluegrass State, former Louisville Butler standout and one-time UK recruiting target Jordan Watkins.

2-3-6 - Unique defensive alignment typically employed by the Rebels' defense.

3 - 300-yard passing performances in four games this season for UK senior quarterback Will Levis, who ranks second in the SEC with 10 touchdown passes.

4 - FBS teams (Georgia, Alabama, Minnesota, and Ole Miss) are averaging 40 or more points and giving up 10 or fewer points per game.

6th - Kentucky national rank in opponent third-down conversion rate at 23.6%

12 - Game winning streak by the Rebels in Oxford, their longest since 1964 at home.

15-3 - Record of both the Cats and the Rebels in their last 18 games. Only Alabama and Georgia have posted a better mark.

23 - Eight straight UK opponents have scored 23 or fewer points. The Rebels average 41.0 points per game on the season, ranking 21st nationally. The Cats are allowing only 13.0 points per game, 11th in FBS.

28-14-1 - Ole Miss lead in the all-time series with Kentucky, including a 7-2 mark in Oxford. The Cats' last win in Oxford came 24-17 in 1978.

33 - Missed tackles forced by Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, which ranks second nationally.

153 - Rushing yards needed by UK junior running back Chris Rodriguez to move into fifth place on the school's all-time list. Backfield mate Kavosiey Smoke needs 40 yards to move into 20th on that list.

262 - Rushing yards for Tulsa last week in its 35-27 loss to Ole Miss. The Golden Hurricane averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

280.8 - Rebels rank fourth nationally in rushing yards per game. Kentucky ranks 33rd in rush defense at 108.3 yards per game.

1977 - The last time UK had three straight wins over ranked opponents and a nine-game overall win streak, both on the line Saturday in Oxford. Only Clemson (10) has a current winning streak longer than the Cats.

2009 - Kentucky's last win over an SEC West team on the road, a 21-14 victory at Auburn. The Cats have dropped their last 14.

2020 - Gatorade National Player of The Year, Jaxson Dart, who starred as a prep quarterback in Utah before signing with USC. He transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season.



