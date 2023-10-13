News More News
ago football Edit

BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Kentucky vs. Missouri

The Cats and the Tigers have emerged as SEC rivals in recent years battling for a leg up in the East.
The Cats and the Tigers have emerged as SEC rivals in recent years battling for a leg up in the East. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In our weekly pregame feature, Cats Illustrated takes a look at some of the intriguing numbers entering Saturday's clash at Kroger Field between a pair of 5-1 teams in Kentucky and Missouri... 

1 - Touchdown by Kentucky running back Ray Davis in each of the first six games of the season, the first player in program history to accomplish the feat.

4 - Interceptions for Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairson, on a pace to potentially challenge Jerry Claiborne (9, 1949) for the UK single-season record. With just two more, he'll be in a tie for third place with Sam Maxwell (6, 2009) and Marcus Jenkins (6, 1993).

8/13 - Mizzo on field goal attempts this season, although Harrison Mevis is also known as one of the strongest legs in the country with a season-long of 61.

9-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Missouri, including a 5-1 mark in games played in Lexington.

12 - Straight field goals made by UK kicker Alex Raynor dating back to last season when he played for Georgia Southern. He is 6-for-6 as a Wildcat.

13:2 - Touchdown-to-interception ratio for the Tigers' Brady Cook this season.

14 of 17 - Touchdowns scored by Missouri opponents have come through the air this season.

17-4 - The Cats' record in the last 21 night games at Kroger Field.

No. 21 - National rank for the Missouri offense, averaging 465.7 yards per game (322 pass/144 rush).

22-20 - Eli Drinkwitz's record in four seasons with Missouri.

108th - Homecoming game for Kentucky. The first was a 6-0 win over Tennessee on Nov. 25, 1915. UK has hosted a homecoming game every year since 1946, posting a 56-21 record in those games.

114-58 - Missouri has outscored opponents in the first half this season. Opponents have outscored the Tigers 95-85 in the second half.

274 - Yards rushing allowed by the Tigers' defense against LSU last week in a 49-39 loss.

653 - Rushing yards by UK's Ray Davis leads the SEC and ranks 10th nationally.

793 - Nation-high receiving yards for Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden. That's more than double UK's highest individual receiver, Tayvion Robinson with 317.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}