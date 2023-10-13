1 - Touchdown by Kentucky running back Ray Davis in each of the first six games of the season, the first player in program history to accomplish the feat.

4 - Interceptions for Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairson, on a pace to potentially challenge Jerry Claiborne (9, 1949) for the UK single-season record. With just two more, he'll be in a tie for third place with Sam Maxwell (6, 2009) and Marcus Jenkins (6, 1993).

8/13 - Mizzo on field goal attempts this season, although Harrison Mevis is also known as one of the strongest legs in the country with a season-long of 61.

9-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Missouri, including a 5-1 mark in games played in Lexington.

12 - Straight field goals made by UK kicker Alex Raynor dating back to last season when he played for Georgia Southern. He is 6-for-6 as a Wildcat.

13:2 - Touchdown-to-interception ratio for the Tigers' Brady Cook this season.

14 of 17 - Touchdowns scored by Missouri opponents have come through the air this season.

17-4 - The Cats' record in the last 21 night games at Kroger Field.

No. 21 - National rank for the Missouri offense, averaging 465.7 yards per game (322 pass/144 rush).

22-20 - Eli Drinkwitz's record in four seasons with Missouri.

108th - Homecoming game for Kentucky. The first was a 6-0 win over Tennessee on Nov. 25, 1915. UK has hosted a homecoming game every year since 1946, posting a 56-21 record in those games.

114-58 - Missouri has outscored opponents in the first half this season. Opponents have outscored the Tigers 95-85 in the second half.

274 - Yards rushing allowed by the Tigers' defense against LSU last week in a 49-39 loss.

653 - Rushing yards by UK's Ray Davis leads the SEC and ranks 10th nationally.

793 - Nation-high receiving yards for Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden. That's more than double UK's highest individual receiver, Tayvion Robinson with 317.



