BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky's Barion Brown stiff-armed one Mississippi State defender and tried to elude a second during the Wildcats' win over the Bulldogs last season at Kroger Field.
Kentucky's Barion Brown stiff-armed one Mississippi State defender and tried to elude a second during the Wildcats' win over the Bulldogs last season at Kroger Field. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In our regular pregame feature, Cats Illustrated takes a look at some of the intriguing numbers heading into Saturday's matchup between Kentucky and Mississippi State in Starkville... 

0-5 - Record of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops when playing on the road against Mississippi State.

1 - Player on the UK roster from the Magnolia State - junior defensive lineman Josaih Hayes from Horn Lake. The Bulldogs have a transfer from the Wildcats on their roster - sophomore defensive back Ja’kobi Albert, who has yet to see action for MSU.

3a - Game-losing skid for the Wildcats. Their last win came on Sept. 30, a 33-14 triumph over Florida. The common denominator in the last three games has been the opponent rushing for 100-plus yards after UK held the first five opponents of the season to under 100.

3b - Three of the Bulldogs' top 10 single-game rushing performances have come against Kentucky. Anthony Dixon ran for 252 yards in 2009, the second-most in program history. Kevin Bouie went for 217 against UK in 1994, and James Johnson had 209 versus the Cats in 1998.

5-4 - Zach Arnett's record since replacing Mike Leach as the Bulldogs' head coach.

6 - Receptions by the Kentucky tight ends last week against Tennessee, matching their season-high.

7-3 - Victory for MSU on Oct. 21 at Arkansas. It was the fewest points scored by the Bulldogs in a win since defeating No. 1 Alabama 6-3 in 1980.

8 - Consecutive years that the home team has won this matchup. The last road team to win was MSU in 2014 when the Bulldogs were 6-0, ranked No. 1 in the country, and led by future Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

20+ - Career starts for all five Mississippi State offensive linemen.

25-25 - The all-time series record between Kentucky and Mississippi State.

43 - Consecutive games with a catch for MSU running back Jo’Quavious Marks, the fifth-longest streak in the FBS. He is the Bulldogs' all-time receptions leader (206) and the only active FBS player with 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards.

51 - Players on the Mississippi State roster hail from the Magnolia State, but only one (OL Kameron Jones) is from Starkville.

70th - MSU national rank in scoring defense, allowing 25.9 points per game.

72.9% - Completion rate allowed by the Bulldogs' defense this season, which ranks dead last among 133 FBS teams.

93rd - National rank for the Mississippi State offense, averaging only 353 yards per game.

123rd - National rank of MSU offense in third-down conversions at just 30.9%

256 - School-record receiving yards for MSU's Tulu Griffin on seven catches against South Carolina in a 37-30 loss on Sept. 23. He is also considered one of the best return specialists in the country. His 32.2 yards per kickoff return last season ranks second in SEC history.

