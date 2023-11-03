0-5 - Record of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops when playing on the road against Mississippi State.

1 - Player on the UK roster from the Magnolia State - junior defensive lineman Josaih Hayes from Horn Lake. The Bulldogs have a transfer from the Wildcats on their roster - sophomore defensive back Ja’kobi Albert, who has yet to see action for MSU.

3a - Game-losing skid for the Wildcats. Their last win came on Sept. 30, a 33-14 triumph over Florida. The common denominator in the last three games has been the opponent rushing for 100-plus yards after UK held the first five opponents of the season to under 100.

3b - Three of the Bulldogs' top 10 single-game rushing performances have come against Kentucky. Anthony Dixon ran for 252 yards in 2009, the second-most in program history. Kevin Bouie went for 217 against UK in 1994, and James Johnson had 209 versus the Cats in 1998.

5-4 - Zach Arnett's record since replacing Mike Leach as the Bulldogs' head coach.

6 - Receptions by the Kentucky tight ends last week against Tennessee, matching their season-high.

7-3 - Victory for MSU on Oct. 21 at Arkansas. It was the fewest points scored by the Bulldogs in a win since defeating No. 1 Alabama 6-3 in 1980.

8 - Consecutive years that the home team has won this matchup. The last road team to win was MSU in 2014 when the Bulldogs were 6-0, ranked No. 1 in the country, and led by future Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

20+ - Career starts for all five Mississippi State offensive linemen.

25-25 - The all-time series record between Kentucky and Mississippi State.

43 - Consecutive games with a catch for MSU running back Jo’Quavious Marks, the fifth-longest streak in the FBS. He is the Bulldogs' all-time receptions leader (206) and the only active FBS player with 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards.

51 - Players on the Mississippi State roster hail from the Magnolia State, but only one (OL Kameron Jones) is from Starkville.

70th - MSU national rank in scoring defense, allowing 25.9 points per game.

72.9% - Completion rate allowed by the Bulldogs' defense this season, which ranks dead last among 133 FBS teams.

93rd - National rank for the Mississippi State offense, averaging only 353 yards per game.

123rd - National rank of MSU offense in third-down conversions at just 30.9%

256 - School-record receiving yards for MSU's Tulu Griffin on seven catches against South Carolina in a 37-30 loss on Sept. 23. He is also considered one of the best return specialists in the country. His 32.2 yards per kickoff return last season ranks second in SEC history.