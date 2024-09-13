1 - Georgia has been ranked the No. 1 team in the nation for the first three weeks of the 2024 season. The Bulldogs set an SEC record from Oct. 9, 2022, to Nov. 26, 2023, of being in the top spot for 24 consecutive weeks, which ranks second all-time in the CFP era.

1.79 - Yards per rushing attempt allowed by the Kentucky defense this season. The Cats rank seventh nationally, allowing only 42 rushing yards per game.

2-8 - Kentucky's record in its last 10 SEC home games.

3 - Wins by Kentucky over a team ranked No. 1 in school history, the last coming in 2007 against eventual national champion LSU. The Cats have fallen to nine top-ranked teams since that triple-overtime upset of the Tigers.

5th - Against the pass nationally (80 ypg) -- the Georgia defense.

6 - Total points allowed by the Bulldogs this season, including none in the first half of either game.

14 - Straight wins by Georgia in the series with Kentucky. The Wildcats' last win came in 2009 as Rich Brooks led UK to a 34-27 win in Athens. The last win for the Cats in Lexington was a 24-20 triumph in 2006. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 63-12-2.

16 - Players on the UK roster from the Peach State, including two former Bulldogs: quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. The Georgia roster features no players from the Bluegrass State.

41 - Consecutive regular-season victories for Georgia. The Bulldogs are 48-2 in their last 50 games overall with the only losses coming in postseason play.

44 - Passing yards by Kentucky last week in a 31-6 loss to South Carolina at Kroger Field. The Cats completed only six passes on the day.

71.1 - Career passing percentage for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. He completed 80% (28 of 35) last season against UK in throwing for a career-high 389 yards. Only Alabama's Mac Jones, a one-time UK commitment, has a higher career percentage in SEC history at 74.3% for 300-plus attempts.

121st - Kentucky's national ranking after two games in pass completion allowed (70.6%) to opposing quarterbacks.

608 - Total yards for the Bulldogs in last year's 51-13 win over the Cats.

2020 - The last season in which Georgia lost a game on the opponent's home field (Alabama).



