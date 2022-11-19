0 - Touchdowns allowed by Georgia in the first quarter this season. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 95-9 in the opening period in 2022.

1 - Player in the country with a 75-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard touchdown catch, Georgia tight end Brett Bowers.

3-15 - Kentucky's all-time record in games against No. 1-ranked opponents. The three wins came against Oklahoma (1951), Ole Miss (1964), and LSU (2007).

9 - Players from the Peach State on UK's roster, including: WR Chauncey Magwood (Albany), CB Andre Stewart (Atlanta), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr (McDonough), DB Chamarion Bush (Gainesville), DB Taj Dodson (Union City), LB Trevin Wallace (Jesup), LB Martez Thrower (Rochelle), LB D’Eryk Jackson (Dublin).

11.6 - Points allowed per game by Georgia ranks second nationally.

13 of last 14 - UK opponents have been held to 24 or fewer points.

19 - 100-yard rushing games in the career of UK running back Chris Rodriguez. He needs one more to set the program's all-time record.

24-3 - Record of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett as the Bulldogs' starter.

27% - Opponents' third-down conversion rate against the Bulldogs this season.

40.6 - Points per game by Georgia is tied for sixth nationally.

55 of 56 - Georgia drives into the red zone have produced points this season, a 98% clip that leads the nation.

61-12-2 - Bulldogs' lead in the all-time series against the Wildcats. Georgia has won 12 straight over UK.

509.6 - Yards per game by the Bulldogs ranks third nationally.

1988 - Kentucky's last win against a ranked Georgia squad. The Cats beat the No. 11 Bulldogs 16-10 at Commonwealth Stadium.