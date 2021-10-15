BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Georgia

1st - Georgia's national rank in scoring defense at only 5.5. points allowed per game.

2 - Touchdowns allowed by the Bulldogs' defense this season. They have not allowed a TD in four of their six games played this season.

4-7 - Georgia's record under Kirby Smart when scoring less than 20 points.

5 - Combined touchdowns for Kentucky quarterback WIll Levis last week in a 42-21 win over LSU. He passed for three TDs and rushed for two others.

8 - Game winning streak for the Wildcats dating back to the 2020 season. UK also has a five-game SEC winning streak, their longest since winning 10 straight spanning the 1976-78 seasons.

13 - Remaining undefeated FBS teams. Kentucky and Georgia are two of those, both at 6-0.

19th - The Cats' national ranks in total defense (305.0 ypg) and scoring defense (17.5 ppg).

20 - Receptions for freshman tight end Brock Bowers, which leads UGA.

22 - Sacks by Georgia leads the SEC.

34-1 - The Bulldogs' record under Kirby Smart when the opponent is held to less than 100 yards rushing. They are 3-3 when the opponent has a 100-yard rusher.

128.0 - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez leads the SEC and ranks 5th nationally in rushing yards per game.

201.2 - Total yards allowed per game by UGA leads the nation.

239-33 - Scoring margin for UGA on the season. The points allowed is the lowest total through six games for the Bulldogs since 1935.

360 - NCAA record for successful PATs by Georgia. Current kicker Jack Podlesny is 68-for-68.

2007 - Kentucky's last win over a No.1-ranked team, a 43-37 triple-overtime victory against LSU in Lexington. The Cats are 3-14 all time against top-ranked opponents. It's just the fourth time in history that a ranked Kentucky squad has faced a No. 1 opponent: No. 7 vs. Oklahoma (Jan. 1, 1951); No. 9 vs. Tennessee (Nov. 24, 1951); and No. 17 vs. LSU (Oct. 13, 2007).



