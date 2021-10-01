BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Florida

2 - Florida quarterbacks have rushed for more than 100 yards in a game this season. Anthony Richardson had 160 against Florida Atlantic, and Emory Jones posted 144 against Tennessee.

4-0 - Kentucky is seeking only its fourth 5-0 start in the last 70 years (1984, 2007, 2018). UK is 2-0 in SEC play for just the second time since 1977.

7-10 - UK record vs. ranked teams since 2015. Florida enters the matchup ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

9 on 9 - National ranking of the Florida offense (540.8 ypg) and the Kentucky defense (260.0 ypg).

10 - Runs of 10-plus yards by the Gators last week against Tennessee.

11 - Players on the UK roster from the Sunshine State. DT Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald (Lakeland), OLB Sam Anaele, WR Josh Ali (Hollywood), DB Cedrick Dort Jr. (Palm Beach Gardens), WR DeMarcus Harris (Vero Beach), OL Kenneth Horsey (Sanford), WR Rahsaan Lewis (Orlando), OT Jake Pope (Fort Lauderdale), QB Nik Scalzo (Fort Lauderdale), WR Clevan Thomas Jr. (Miami) and LB Jordan Wright (Fort Lauderdale).

14 - Consecutive games of 400-plus total yards by the Gators, the longest streak in the nation.

18-7 - Record by the Cats in the last five years in games decided by seven or fewer points.

53-18 - Florida's lead in the all-time series vs. Kentucky.

54.4% - Third-down conversion rate by the Wildcats, which ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC.

88 - Yards rushing needed by the Cats' Chris Rodriguez to move into the program's career Top 10 and 117 to become only the ninth player in school history to reach 2,000.

130 of 130 - Kentucky's national rank in turnover margin at minus-9. Florida enters at No. 106 with a minus-3.

130.5 - SEC-leading rushing average for UK's Chris Rodriguez.

322.5 - Gators rank fifth nationally in rushing yards per game.

351.5 - Florida ranks 12th in the SEC in total defense.

1986 - The last year that Florida lost a game in Lexington. "Stuck With You" by Huey Lewis & The News was No. 1 on the Billboard chart.