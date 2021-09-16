 CatsIllustrated - By The Numbers: Previewing Chattanooga
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 19:56:13 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: Previewing Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs quarterback Drayton Arnold (3) scrambled during the Mocs' 2019 game at Tennessee.
Chattanooga Mocs quarterback Drayton Arnold (3) scrambled during the Mocs' 2019 game at Tennessee. (Randy Sartin/USA Today)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Breaking down some numbers of note heading into Saturday's matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Chattanooga Mocs...

1st - Meeting between the Wildcats and Mocs.

2 - 1,000-yard career running backs for Chattanooga, Ailym Ford (1,347) and Tyrell Price (1,065)

3-123 - Chattanooga's record in games against the SEC. The three wins came against Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

5 - Returning starters on the Chattanooga O-Line with a combined 126 career starts.

11th & 12th - National ranks of the Kentucky defense and offense, respectively, after two weeks of play.

12 - Consecutive non-conference wins for Kentucky, including three bowl victories. It is the third-longest streak of its kind in FBS.

15.7 - Yards per pass completion for Mocs quarterback Drayton Arnold last season, which ranked third in the FCS.

18.7 - Yards per pass reception by the UK offense this season, which ranks No. 3 nationally.

21 - Career sacks for Mocs defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell. He had 3.5 last week in Chattanooga's 20-0 win over North Alabama.

22nd - The Mocs' ranking in the FCS Top 25 poll.

45 - Yards needed by Kentucky's Kavosiey Smoke to become the 41st member of Kentucky's 1,000-yard club.

46 - Players on the Mocs' roster are in their fourth year or later in the program.

51-50 - Mark Stoops' coaching record at UK. It will mark the first game he has coached over the .500 mark. He is 39-24 since starting his career in Lexington 12-26.

80 - Jersey number worn by the most famous Chattanooga alum, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who played for the Mocs from 1992-95 before being drafted No. 89 overall in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers.

165.5 - Rushing yards per game for UK's Chris Rodriguez through two weeks of play, which ranks No. 2 nationally.

500+ - Total yards in the first two games of the season for the first time in Kentucky football history.

2009-2015 - Time spent on the South Carolina staff by current Chattanooga defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward. He was also on the Louisville staff from 2017-2018.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}