By The Numbers: Previewing Chattanooga

1st - Meeting between the Wildcats and Mocs.

2 - 1,000-yard career running backs for Chattanooga, Ailym Ford (1,347) and Tyrell Price (1,065)

3-123 - Chattanooga's record in games against the SEC. The three wins came against Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

5 - Returning starters on the Chattanooga O-Line with a combined 126 career starts.

11th & 12th - National ranks of the Kentucky defense and offense, respectively, after two weeks of play.

12 - Consecutive non-conference wins for Kentucky, including three bowl victories. It is the third-longest streak of its kind in FBS.

15.7 - Yards per pass completion for Mocs quarterback Drayton Arnold last season, which ranked third in the FCS.

18.7 - Yards per pass reception by the UK offense this season, which ranks No. 3 nationally.

21 - Career sacks for Mocs defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell. He had 3.5 last week in Chattanooga's 20-0 win over North Alabama.

22nd - The Mocs' ranking in the FCS Top 25 poll.

45 - Yards needed by Kentucky's Kavosiey Smoke to become the 41st member of Kentucky's 1,000-yard club.

46 - Players on the Mocs' roster are in their fourth year or later in the program.

51-50 - Mark Stoops' coaching record at UK. It will mark the first game he has coached over the .500 mark. He is 39-24 since starting his career in Lexington 12-26.

80 - Jersey number worn by the most famous Chattanooga alum, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who played for the Mocs from 1992-95 before being drafted No. 89 overall in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers.

165.5 - Rushing yards per game for UK's Chris Rodriguez through two weeks of play, which ranks No. 2 nationally.

500+ - Total yards in the first two games of the season for the first time in Kentucky football history.

2009-2015 - Time spent on the South Carolina staff by current Chattanooga defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward. He was also on the Louisville staff from 2017-2018.



