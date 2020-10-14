CatsIllustrated - By The Numbers: Previewing Cats vs. Vols

0 - Offensive points allowed by the Kentucky defense last week in a 24-2 win over Mississippi State, the first time since 1996 that the Cats have held an SEC offense without a point.

1 - Pass intercepted against both teams on the season. Kentucky and Tennessee are tied for first in the SEC and fifth nationally in not throwing picks.

3 - Former UK assistants on the current UT staff: defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, and assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Tee Martin.

3rd - Season at Tennessee for Jeremy Pruitt. The former Alabama assistant has a 15-13 mark overall and a 9-10 record in SEC play.

8 - Vols had the longest P5 win streak in the country before falling to Georgia 44-21 last week. It was UT's second-longest streak since winning the national title in 1998.

12.0 - Points per game allowed by Tennessee during its five-game home winning streak.

15.5 - Career sacks for UK linebacker Jamar "Boogie" Watson. He needs just two more to match Jeremy Jarmon for fifth all-time for the Cats.

1-6 - Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops' record against the Vols since taking over the UK program.

17 - Unanswered points by the Vols in last year's game at Kroger Field after the Cats jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. UT held on for a 17-13 win with a goal-line stand to end the game.

No. 22 - The jersey honoring teammate Chris Oats will be worn by linebacker Jordan Wright this week.

26.8 - Third-down conversion percentage for the Vols' offense, which ranks 13th in the SEC and 68th nationally this season.

115 - Kentucky vs. Tennessee is the third-most played rivalry in SEC history. Only Auburn-Georgia (124 games) and Ole Miss-Mississippi State (116) have been played more.

250 - Rushing yards allowed by the UK defense in three games this season. The Cats rank third in the SEC and eighth nationally in defending the run. Opponents are averaging only 3.05 yards per attempt.

3-24-1 - The Cats' all-time record against ranked Tennessee teams. The Vols are currently No. 18 in the AP Poll. UK's last win over a ranked SEC team on the road was in 2018 at Florida, 27-16.

212.3 - Kentucky currently leads the SEC and ranks 19th nationally in rushing offense.

1984 - The last year in which the Cats won at Knoxville, a streak of 17 straight losses at Neyland Stadium.



