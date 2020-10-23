CatsIllustrated - By The Numbers: Previewing Cats vs. Tigers

1 - Common opponent for Kentucky and Missouri this season (Tennessee). The Cats defeated the Vols 34-7 last week in Knoxville, while the Tigers lost 35-12 at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 3.

2nd - National ranking for UK defense in interceptions. Only Arkansas (10) has more.

7-3 - Lead for UK in the all-time series against Missouri, including five straight wins for the Wildcats.

9 - Points allowed by the Cats' defense during the last two games combined, the fewest for UK in back to back games since allowing nine to Tennessee and Florida in 1976.

10th - National ranking for UK's scoring defense (20.0 ppg). The Cats rank second in the SEC.

12 - Explosive plays allowed by the Cats' defense this season, including just one run of 15-plus yards.

13 - Wins by UK in its last 20 games decided by seven or fewer points.

15 - Consecutive pass completions by Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak in last week's game against LSU, part of his 406-yard passing effort in his second career start.

15-14 - Win for the Cats in their last visit to Columbia, the game-winning score coming on a touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to CJ Conrad on the final untimed play of the game.

46-46 - Mark Stoops' career record at UK. He can go over the .500 mark with a win over the Tigers. One more victory would tie Stoops with Fran Curci (1973-81) for second on the school's all-time leaderboard.

50% - The Cats' third-down conversion rate (28 of 56) on offense this season. UK is allowing opponents to convert at only 31%

52 - Yard field goal my Mizzo freshman kicker Harrison Mevis in last week's game against LSU.

84 - Yards allowed by the UK defense in the second half last week against Tennessee, 65 of those coming on the Vols' final drive of the game.

167 - Yards needed by sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez to become the 39th player in UK history to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

206 - Kentucky's rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 17 in the nation.

586 - Total offense for the Tigers last week in their 45-41 win over defending national champion LSU.

2009 - The last time UK won back to back SEC road games (Auburn, Georgia). The Cats will be trying to match that on Saturday at Missouri.

3,018 - Career rushing yards for Mizzou's Larry Roundtree III, one of only four players in school history to reach that plateau.