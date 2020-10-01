CatsIllustrated - By The Numbers: Previewing Cats vs. Rebels

1 - Sack allowed by Ole Miss left tackle Nick Broeker on 213 pass snaps in 2019, earning Freshman All-America honors.

3 - Consecutive games that Kentucky has opened with a touchdown on its first drive dating back to the final two games of 2019.

3rd - Straight game in the Kentucky-Ole Miss series to be played in Lexington.

:05 - Time on the clock in last meeting between UK and Ole Miss when Rebels wide receiver D.K. Metcalfe (now with the Seattle Seahawks) went over Wildcat cornerback Lonnie Johnson (now with the Houston Texas) for a game-winning touchdown in the East end zone of Kroger Field, capping the Rebels' 37-34 comeback win.

6th - The Rebels' rank in the NCAA total offense stats after racking up 613 yards last week against Florida.

6.8 - Yards per carry by Florida last week against the Ole Miss defense.

10 - Consecutive games for the UK defense allowing 400 or fewer yards, the longest streak dating back to 1986-87.

18.46 - Yards per catch by Ole Miss receivers this season, tops in the nation.

No. 22 - Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw will wear the jersey honoring rehabilitating teammate Chris Oats this week. It was worn by linebacker DeAndre Square in the opener.

28 - Consecutive games that the UK defense has allowed 34 points or less, the longest streak in the nation. Twenty-seven of the last 28 have been under 30.

32 - Wins by Mark Stoops at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field, tied with Jerry Claiborne for the most by any UK head coach.

34 - Yards rushing needed by senior running back AJ Rose to move into the career Top 25 at UK.

72nd - Ole Miss total defense ranking in the NCAA stats, dead last among all teams that have played a game after giving up 642 yards to Florida.

227 - Receiving yards last week by Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore against Florida, the second-highest total in school history.

395 - Career-best passing yards by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the Rebels' season opener.

14 of 15 - Cats have won all but one of their last 15 home openers.

44-45 - Mark Stoops' career mark at UK, needing a win on Saturday to get back to .500.

28-14-1 - Ole Miss lead in the all-time series against UK, although the teams have split the last four meetings. The Cats lead the games played in Lexington 11-10-1.