CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Cats vs. Dores

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 14:49:14 -0600') }} football

Kentucky and Vanderbilt will clash on Saturday at Kroger Field.
Kentucky and Vanderbilt will clash on Saturday at Kroger Field. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Previewing some of the key numbers behind Kentucky's matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. 

1 - More win would tie UK head coach Mark Stoops with Fran Curci for second on the school's all-time wins list with 47. Stoops is also tied with Paul "Bear" Bryant for home wins (33) at UK, needing one more victory to take the lead.

4 - Game winning streak for the Cats over the Commodores. Mark Stoops is 5-2 vs. Vanderbilt during his time at UK.

+8/-4 - Kentucky's turnover margin in wins versus losses this season.

11 - Yards needed by UK sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez to become the 39th member of the Cats' 1,000-yard club.

19.0 - Points per game allowed by the UK defense, which leads the SEC.

22 - Points or less scored by Vanderbilt against UK in each of the last six matchups.

No. 22 - Jersey honoring Chris Oats will be worn by UK running back Chris Rodriguez on Saturday.

24 for 211 - Receptions and yardage for Vanderbilt junior receiver Cam Johnson the last two weeks against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

35.4 - Points per game allowed by the Commodores' defense, which ranks 88th nationally.

46-42-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, one of the most closely contested rivalries in the SEC.

61st - National ranking for the Vanderbilt rush defense, allowing 160.6 yards per game, although the Commodores surrendered minus-22 last week to Mississippi State, one of the lowest figures in SEC history.

No. 65 - Jersey honoring John Schlarman, who passed away on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, will be worn by senior offensive tackle Landon Young.

79 - Pass completions for the Cats this season, averaging just 13.2 per game. The UK passing attack currently ranks No. 116 nationally out of 123 offenses.

99th - National ranking for the Commodores' pass defense, allowing 279.4 yards per game.

120th - National ranking for the Vanderbilt offense in points per game at 12.8. Only Akron, Utah State, and UMass rank lower.

182 - Penalty yardage against the Commodores this season, the fewest assessed in the SEC.

336 - Passing yards for Vandy quarterback Ken Seals last week against Mississippi State, a school record for a freshman.

