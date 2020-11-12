CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Cats vs. Dores

1 - More win would tie UK head coach Mark Stoops with Fran Curci for second on the school's all-time wins list with 47. Stoops is also tied with Paul "Bear" Bryant for home wins (33) at UK, needing one more victory to take the lead.

4 - Game winning streak for the Cats over the Commodores. Mark Stoops is 5-2 vs. Vanderbilt during his time at UK.

+8/-4 - Kentucky's turnover margin in wins versus losses this season.

11 - Yards needed by UK sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez to become the 39th member of the Cats' 1,000-yard club.

19.0 - Points per game allowed by the UK defense, which leads the SEC.

22 - Points or less scored by Vanderbilt against UK in each of the last six matchups.

No. 22 - Jersey honoring Chris Oats will be worn by UK running back Chris Rodriguez on Saturday.

24 for 211 - Receptions and yardage for Vanderbilt junior receiver Cam Johnson the last two weeks against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

35.4 - Points per game allowed by the Commodores' defense, which ranks 88th nationally.

46-42-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, one of the most closely contested rivalries in the SEC.

61st - National ranking for the Vanderbilt rush defense, allowing 160.6 yards per game, although the Commodores surrendered minus-22 last week to Mississippi State, one of the lowest figures in SEC history.

No. 65 - Jersey honoring John Schlarman, who passed away on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, will be worn by senior offensive tackle Landon Young.

79 - Pass completions for the Cats this season, averaging just 13.2 per game. The UK passing attack currently ranks No. 116 nationally out of 123 offenses.

99th - National ranking for the Commodores' pass defense, allowing 279.4 yards per game.

120th - National ranking for the Vanderbilt offense in points per game at 12.8. Only Akron, Utah State, and UMass rank lower.

182 - Penalty yardage against the Commodores this season, the fewest assessed in the SEC.

336 - Passing yards for Vandy quarterback Ken Seals last week against Mississippi State, a school record for a freshman.