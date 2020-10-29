CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Cats vs. Dawgs

0 - Takeaways for Kentucky in its three losses. The Cats are minus-5 in those games.

2nd - Consecutive week that UK has faced a team coming off an open date on the schedule.

3 - Interceptions for Georgia safety Richard LeCounte, which is tied for the national lead. He has eight for his career.

4th - The Bulldogs' national rank against the run, allowing just 65.5 yards per game. UGA is allowing only 2.18 yards per carry. Kentucky brings the No. 34 national rushing attack with averages of 183.8 yards per game and 4.71 yards per carry.

0-7 - Mark Stoops' record against Georgia since taking the job at UK.

6-7 - Kentucky's record against ranked teams since the start of the 2015 season.

11 - Players on the UK roster from the Peach State, the fourth-highest total for the Cats behind only Kentucky (35), Ohio (23), and Florida (19). The Bulldogs do not have a player on their roster from the Bluegrass State.

19th/20th - Ranking of Georgia (19.5) and Kentucky (20.0) in the national scoring defense category.

30th - Kentucky's national ranking in total defense (357.2 yards per game). The Cats have ranked in the Top 25 at the end of the last two years.

36.3 - Kickoff return average for the Bulldogs' Kenny McIntosh, who ranks second nationally.

50.7 - Georgia punter Jake Camarda has the No. 2 punting average in the nation.

53 - Straight weeks for UGA ranked in the AP Top 10. Only Alabama and Clemson (tied with 84) have longer streaks.

59-12-2 - Georgia's lead in the all-time series vs. Kentucky. The Bulldogs have won the last 10, matching the longest streak (1978-87) in the series.

+65 - Opponents' advantage in plays run vs. the Cats this season, an average of 13 more snaps per game. UK ran just 36 offensive plays last week at Missouri.

91st - Kentucky's national ranking in passing offense (124 yards per game). The Cats have recorded only 230 yards through the air in their last three games combined.

306 - National record PAT streak for the Bulldogs spanning six kickers and dating back to the 2014 season.

2006 - Kentucky's last win over Georgia in Lexington, a 24-20 triumph preserved on a late interception by UK cornerback and Peach State native Trevard Lindley.