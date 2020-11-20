CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Cats vs. Crimson Tide

No. 1 - Ranking for Alabama in this week's AP Top 25 poll, the 207th consecutive week that the Crimson Tide have been in the poll. It is the longest active streak in NCAA football. Alabama has not been ranked lower than 17th since the 2008 season.

2 - Players on the UK roster from the state of Alabama: wide receiver Allen Dailey Jr. (Pinson) and running back Kavosiey Smoke (Wetumpka). The Crimson Tide has one player from the Bluegrass State, offensive lineman Tanner Bowles (Glasgow).

3rd - Alabama's national ranking in scoring offense (47.2 ppg) this season.

5 - Straight losses by Kentucky against No. 1 teams, including two to Alabama in 2013 and 2016. The Cats' last win against a top-ranked team was in 2007 against LSU. UK has only three wins in program history against the No. 1 team in the country.

6.39 - Average yards per carry by UK sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez, which leads the SEC.

14 - Touchdowns scored by Alabama senior running back Najee Harris this season, which currently ranks No. 2 in the NCAA.

23rd/26th - Where Kentucky and Alabama rank nationally in scoring defense, respectively. The Cats allow 21.3 points per game, while the Crimson Tide surrenders 22.0 points per game.

30 - Points or less allowed by the Kentucky defense in 31 of its last 34 games.

37-2-1 - Alabama's lead in the all-time series with UK. The Cats last won in 1997, 40-34 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 10-0 vs. UK in Tuscaloosa.

75 - Yards needed by UK quarterback Terry Wilson to become the 40th member of the Wildcats' 1,000-yard rushing club.

77 - Non-offensive touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in the Nick Saban era. Alabama has an interception return and a fumble return for a TD this season.

126.5 - Receiving yards per game by Alabama's DeVonta Smith, which ranks No. 6 in the NCAA.

163-23 - Nick Saban's record in his 14th season at Alabama. He is 4-0 versus UK as the Crimson Tide head coach.

366 - Average passing yards per game by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, a one-time UK commitment. He currently ranks No. 3 in the NCAA. Jones has thrown 16 TD passes and only two interceptions this season.

.692 - Kentucky leads the SEC and ranks 10th nationally in red-zone defense.