CatsIllustrated - By The Numbers: Previewing Cats vs. Bulldogs

0 - Rushing touchdowns allowed by the Mississippi State defense this season. Only seven FBS teams can boast that.

1.9 - Yards per carry allowed by the Bulldogs' rushing defense this season. Neither of MSU's first two opponents have cracked the 100-yard total.

4 - Teams who rank Top 20 in total offense (No. 7) and total defense (No. 19) nationally, MSU among the few.

-4 - Both teams are underwater in turnover ratio. MSU has forced four but committed eight; UK has yet to force a turnover but has committed four.

5 - Straight wins by the home team in the UK-MSU series.

16 - Plays of 20-plus yards by the Bulldogs this season, leading the SEC. Receiver Osirus Mitchell has seven of those.

No. 22 - To be worn by linebacker Jamin Davis on Saturday in honor of teammate Chris Oats.

24-23 - The all-time series record between UK and MSU, currently favoring the Bulldogs by one game. It's the closest-contested series among all SEC schools.

43 - Pass completions for MSU quarterback K.J. Costello last week against Arkansas, a school record. It marked the second straight week he set a new mark after completing 36 passes against LSU.

60% - Kentucky's third-down conversion rate on offense, leading the SEC and all of FBS.

96 - Yards rushing this season for the Bulldogs, averaging only 48 per game and 2.4 yards per carry.

276.5 - Rushing yards per game by the Wildcats, No. 1 in the SEC and No. 5 nationally.

400 - Yards rushing or more for UK in four of its last six games.

936 - Passing yards for the Bulldogs in their first two games under Mike Leach in the "Air Raid" offense.

36:17 - UK average time of possession ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 nationally.

1997-98 - Years in which Mike Leach served as offensive coordinator on the Kentucky staff under Hal Mumme. The Cats set six NCAA records, 41 SEC records, and 116 school records in just 22 games under Leach. Of those, 39 still stand (23 individual, 16 team).