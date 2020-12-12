CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63

1st - Win by Notre Dame in nine visits to Lexington. Kentucky leads the all-time series 43-20.

2 - Game losing streak at Rupp Arena for the first time in the John Calipari era at Kentucky.

4 - Fast-break points for the Wildcats.

6 - Free-throw attempts by Kentucky, their fewest in a game since shooting six against Vanderbilt on Jan. 23, 2016.

10th - Loss in 206 games under Calipari that UK did not win while allowing 64 points or less.

11 - Turnovers for UK, an improvement over recent games, but still leading to 22 points for the Fighting Irish.

19-0 - Run for Notre Dame in the first half, building a 33-9 lead at the 9:21 mark.

22 - Points for UK center Olivier Sarr, his highest total as a Wildcat. He scored 30 against the Fighting Irish in his last meeting with Notre Dame as a member of the Wake Forest team.

24.4 - Kentucky's season 3-point shooting after going 5-for-23 against the Fighting Irish.

34-30 - Notre Dame's rebounding advantage against the bigger Cats. UK had only seven second-chance points in the game.

48-26 - The largest halftime deficit for Kentucky while playing a home game in the history of the program. It was the Cats' largest deficit at the break since a 41-11 margin at Vanderbilt in 2008.

59/28 - Notre Dame's shooting percentage in the first and second halves.

1984-85 - The last time UK opened a season 1-4. The Cats lost to Purdue, SMU, Indiana, and Louisville after opening the season with a win. They finished 17-13 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Joe B. Hall's final season as head coach.

2017-18 - The only other season in which Calipari has suffered a four-game losing streak at UK. The Cats dropped four in a row in SEC play that year to Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Auburn before rebounding to win 10 of their final 12 games.