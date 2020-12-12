CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63

BY THE NUMBERS: Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63
Breaking down some of the intriguing numbers from Kentucky's 64-63 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at Rupp Arena...
1st - Win by Notre Dame in nine visits to Lexington. Kentucky leads the all-time series 43-20.
2 - Game losing streak at Rupp Arena for the first time in the John Calipari era at Kentucky.
4 - Fast-break points for the Wildcats.
6 - Free-throw attempts by Kentucky, their fewest in a game since shooting six against Vanderbilt on Jan. 23, 2016.
10th - Loss in 206 games under Calipari that UK did not win while allowing 64 points or less.
11 - Turnovers for UK, an improvement over recent games, but still leading to 22 points for the Fighting Irish.
19-0 - Run for Notre Dame in the first half, building a 33-9 lead at the 9:21 mark.
22 - Points for UK center Olivier Sarr, his highest total as a Wildcat. He scored 30 against the Fighting Irish in his last meeting with Notre Dame as a member of the Wake Forest team.
24.4 - Kentucky's season 3-point shooting after going 5-for-23 against the Fighting Irish.
34-30 - Notre Dame's rebounding advantage against the bigger Cats. UK had only seven second-chance points in the game.
48-26 - The largest halftime deficit for Kentucky while playing a home game in the history of the program. It was the Cats' largest deficit at the break since a 41-11 margin at Vanderbilt in 2008.
59/28 - Notre Dame's shooting percentage in the first and second halves.
1984-85 - The last time UK opened a season 1-4. The Cats lost to Purdue, SMU, Indiana, and Louisville after opening the season with a win. They finished 17-13 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Joe B. Hall's final season as head coach.
2017-18 - The only other season in which Calipari has suffered a four-game losing streak at UK. The Cats dropped four in a row in SEC play that year to Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Auburn before rebounding to win 10 of their final 12 games.