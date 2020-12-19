CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63

1st - Five-game losing skid for Kentucky since Dec. 23, 1989, through Jan. 6., 1990, in the Wildcats' first season under Rick Pitino.

0-3 - The Cats' record against the ACC this season, falling to Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and North Carolina. UK will play a fourth straight game against the league next week against Louisville.

3-4 - Kentucky's record in the CBS Sports Classic.

3-for-13 - The Cats' shooting behind the 3-point arc, dropping their season percentage to 24.3%

4 - Wildcats foul out (Isaiah Jackson, Olivier Sarr, Lance Ware, and Terrence Clarke), the first time that has happened since a loss at Kansas on Jan. 30, 2016.

5 - Losses for Kentucky in the last 20 days. UK has 55 seasons in which is has lost five or fewer games.

5-2 - UK record in games played in Cleveland.

7 - Rebounds for UK freshman forward Lance Ware off the bench, a career best.

8 & 16 - Assists and turnovers for UK, the fourth time that the Cats have had more turnovers than assists through six games.

9:11 - Span in the second half in which the Cats failed to make a field goal, helping turn a six-point lead into an eight-point deficit.

11 - Points UK lead by in the first half at 19-8.

12 - Missed free throws by the Cats on 30 attempts.

17 & 8 - Season-high points and rebounds for UK graduate transfer guard Davion Mintz.

25-16 - North Carolina's lead in the all-time series against UK.

42-38 - UK rebounding advantage against the Tar Heels, who entered the game ranked No. 8 nationally in rebounding margin at +15.

1926 - The last time UK started a season 1-5, coming under head coach Basil Hayden. Those Cats opened 1-8.